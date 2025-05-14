Risk remains as fire danger season ends

Release date: 14/05/25

Authorities are warning against complacency with dry conditions across the state posing a fire risk – despite the Fire Danger Season officially ending in all South Australian districts at midnight tonight.

Aircraft will continue to be available to support firefighters in extinguishing any fires until last light on Sunday, following an extension of the CFS’ aviation resources.

The Fire Danger Season was extended by two weeks in the Mount Lofty Ranges Fire Ban District this year – to 14 May – due to soil dryness, high forest and scrub fuel loads, as well as forecasts of no meaningful rainfall over the coming months.

It is the first time since 2019 the Mount Lofty Fire Ban District has been extended.

The Bureau of Meteorology has recorded the period from October 2024 - April 2025 as one of the hottest and driest on record with maximum temperatures the highest seen for much of the state and rainfall in the bottom 10 per cent for most districts.

Yorke Peninsula, Mount Lofty Ranges and the Mid North had historic rainfall lows.

With the season ending at midnight, South Australians planning to conduct any burn offs – especially in proximity to any scrub or timbered vegetation – are urged to maintain safe practices.

These include preparing a clean field break of at least four metres around the area, ensuring a sufficient water supply and that a responsible person is on scene.

The CFS lists the main cause of uncontrolled fires from vegetation burning as a lack of planning and preparation, or inappropriate burning techniques for the environment in which the burn is being conducted.

Aviation resources played a crucial role in supporting CFS volunteers on the ground to suppress fires and help protect communities.

Due to significant dryness and several prolonged fires, the state’s aerial firefighting fleet has completed around 3,000 drops this Fire Danger Season – nearly double the number of drops compared to last season.

Quotes

Attributable to Emily Bourke

The end of Fire Danger Season does not mean communities can start to become complacent.

Conditions are some of the driest we’ve seen and risk remains across the state, with lack of rainfall continuing to have a severe impact.

Our aerial fleet will be on standby over the coming days to support volunteers, who tirelessly serve their communities year-round.

Attributable to CFS Chief Officer Brett Loughlin

CFS volunteers have worked incredibly hard through one of South Australia’s hottest and driest Fire Danger Seasons and have ensured the losses and impacts of major fires have been significantly minimised. Every volunteer should be proud of the work they have put in to protect the community.

As an all-hazard agency our volunteers will continue to respond to incidents across the state, despite the end of the Fire Danger Season.

Complacency is a major risk for our agency at this time of year, particularly with dry conditions and minimal rainfall forecast for the near future, so it’s imperative the South Australian community are adequately prepared and vigilant should they decide to conduct any burn offs, especially in proximity to any scrub or timbered vegetation.