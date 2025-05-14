Naphthalene Market Growth Research Report 2024-2033 | 250 Pages

Emergen Research Logo

The global naphthalene market size is expected to grow from USD 1.6 billion by the end of 2024 to USD 2.2 billion by 2033, registering a revenue CAGR of 3.50%

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global naphthalene market size is expected to grow from USD 1.6 billion by the end of 2024 to USD 2.2 billion by 2033, registering a revenue CAGR of 3.50% during the forecast period. The major naphthalene market growth factor is the increasing demand for naphthalene derivatives in various industries. Its use in the production of phthalic anhydride, which is essential for plasticizers, resins, and dyes, expands the market.

The latest Naphthalene Market study, blends in qualitative and quantitative research techniques to present vital data on the competitive landscape for the period of 2024 – 2033.The report is furnished with the latest updates about the current market scenario with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic. The report considers COVID-19 as a key contributor to the dynamically altered market scenario. The report also covers changing trends and market dynamics due to the pandemic and provides an accurate impact analysis of the crisis on the overall market.

Market Drivers and Growth Factors

Several factors are driving the growth of the naphthalene market. One of the key drivers is the growing demand for naphthalene derivatives in various industrial applications, particularly in the production of phthalic anhydride, which is used to manufacture plasticizers, resins, and other chemicals. Phthalic anhydride, in turn, finds applications in the production of PVC, paints, and coatings, which are in high demand due to ongoing construction and infrastructure developments globally. Additionally, naphthalene-based products such as mothballs and air fresheners remain popular, especially in households and industries requiring pest control solutions. Furthermore, the increasing demand for textiles and dyes in the fashion and garment industries is driving the consumption of naphthalene in dye production, as it serves as an important intermediate in synthetic dye manufacturing.

Restraints in the Market

Despite the growing demand for naphthalene, the market faces several challenges. One of the primary restraints is the environmental and health concerns associated with naphthalene exposure. Naphthalene is considered toxic, and prolonged exposure can lead to respiratory issues, skin irritation, and other health problems. This has led to stricter regulations on its usage, particularly in consumer products like mothballs, where its toxicity can pose risks to humans and pets. Furthermore, the volatility in the prices of raw materials, such as coal tar and petroleum, from which naphthalene is derived, can impact the production costs and pricing stability in the market. The market also faces competition from alternative chemicals and products, which may limit the demand for naphthalene in some applications.

]Major Companies and Competitive Landscape:

Química del Nalon, China Steel Chemical Corporation (CSCC), Junsei Chemical Co., Ltd., Koppers Inc., JFE Chemical Corporation, Epsilon Carbon Private Limited, Deza, a.s., Shyam Kemicals, Rain Industries Limited, Carl Roth, ALOK INDUSTRIES

The report provides a thorough estimation of the overall impact of the pandemic on the Naphthalene Market and its vital segments. The report also discusses the impact of the pandemic across different regions of the market. It also offers a current and future assessment of the impact of the pandemic on the Naphthalene Market

Future Growth Opportunities

The naphthalene market is expected to grow due to several factors. The increasing demand for plastics and resins, particularly in emerging economies, is a significant growth driver. As industrialization and urbanization continue to rise in regions like Asia-Pacific, there is an increased need for construction materials, automotive products, and packaging solutions, all of which rely on naphthalene-derived products. Additionally, the growing demand for dyes and pigments in textiles and other industries is further contributing to market growth. Technological advancements in the production of naphthalene and its derivatives, along with the increasing use of eco-friendly alternatives to reduce the environmental impact of naphthalene, are also expected to positively influence market growth.

Naphthalene Market Segmentation Analysis

By Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

Coal Tar

Petroleum

By Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

Phthalic Anhydride

Naphthalene Sulfonates

Low-Volatility Solvents

Moth Repellent

Pesticides

Other Applications

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

