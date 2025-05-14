Government reaffirms job creation focus amid Q1 data

The government notes the decrease in employment in Q1 of 2025 compared to in Q4 of 2024 as per Stats SA’s latest Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) results released today (13 May 2025).

This is a reminder of the ongoing challenges in the labour market. The 7th administration is firmly focused on addressing these challenges by prioritising inclusive economic growth, job creation, and structural reform. Central to this effort Government is working closely with the business sector to unlock investment, drive innovation, and expand opportunities, especially for young people and those in vulnerable sectors.

Government remains committed to building a resilient economy that creates sustainable jobs, supports small businesses, and ensures that no one is left behind. Through targeted interventions, public-private partnerships, and catalytic infrastructure development, we are laying the foundation for long-term growth and employment.

