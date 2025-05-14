Minister John Steenhuisen applauds first season shipment of South African avocados to China

The Minister of Agriculture, John Steenhuisen, has conveyed his deep satisfaction with the South African avocado industry's active pursuit of international markets, which is evidenced by the season’s first shipment reaching Shanghai, China.

One of Minister Steenhuisen’s priorities is to improve market access for South African agriculture. Since market access is essential for the profitability and sustainability of the agricultural sector, it is therefore of utmost importance that the Department of Agriculture plays a key role in expanding existing markets and opening new markets for South African agricultural products. The expansion of markets stimulates the demand for South African products, and this demand in turn, drives economic growth and job creation across the sector.

“This “early bird shipment” to China is a testament to the hard work, innovation, and strategic foresight within our avocado industry.

“South Africa is positioned as a major player in the global avocado market thanks to the investment made by businesses like ZZ2 in cutting-edge packhouses and nurseries, Core Fruit’s well-established expertise in exports, and Mission Produce’s global reach,” Minister Steenhuisen said.

The minister further highlighted South African producers’ strategic advantages, which include a shorter shipping time to China compared to major competitors like Peru. This logistical edge, coupled with ZZ2’s early production timing, allows South African avocados to access the Chinese market during a period of lower supply.

In August 2023, South Africa and China concluded a phytosanitary agreement that saw the first arrival of 21 tons South African avocados, from Westfalia Fruits, in Shanghai on 8 October 2024. With the 2024 shipment, South Africa became the third African nation to enter the Chinese market, following in the footsteps of Kenya.

For media enquiries please contact:

Ms Joylene van Wyk

Ministry of Agriculture Spokesperson

E-mail: joylenev@nda.agric.za

Cell: 063 298 5661



#GovZAUpdates