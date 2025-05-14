Minister Solly Malatsi welcomes launch of Roadmap for the Digital Transformation of the South African Government

Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Mr Solly Malatsi, welcomes the launch of the Roadmap for the Digital Transformation of the South African Government – a significant step in reshaping how citizens access essential services.

The Roadmap gives effect to the digital transformation pillar of Phase II of Operation Vulindlela, which was launched by President Cyril Ramaphosa on 07 May 2025.

It aims to deliver on the Government of National Unity’s commitment to inclusive growth, efficient service delivery, and ensuring that government services are accessible to all South Africans.

A flagship initiative of the 7th Administration, the Roadmap is anchored by the Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) principles of delivering integrated public services safely, securely, and seamlessly.

At its core, the Roadmap is about creating a One Person, One Government, One Touch system – a single, trusted platform that connects people to services.

The Inter-Departmental Working Group, co-chaired by the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT) and National Treasury will collaborate with government departments to drive the technical work that will deliver on the initiatives outlined in the Roadmap.

These initiatives include the rollout of a Digital Identity System to verify identities remotely, the development of a Data Exchange Framework to streamline government processes, the introduction of a Digital Payments System for secure transactions, and a zero-rated Digital Services Platform where citizens can access government services without incurring data costs.

For ordinary South Africans, this means that tasks like renewing a driver’s license, applying for social grants, or accessing health records will become simpler, faster, and less costly.

The roadmap is not just about modernising systems; it’s about giving people back their time, reducing the cost of accessing services, and ensuring that government services work as efficiently as the best private sector platforms.

