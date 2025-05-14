Science, Technology and Innovation hosts second meeting of G20 Research and Innovation Working Group, 25 to 28 May

The Department of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI) will host the second meetings of the G20 Research and Innovation Working Group (RIWG) and the G20 Initiative on Bioeconomy (GIB) at the University of Mpumalanga from 25 to 28 May 2025.

South Africa holds the G20 Presidency this year.

The 2nd RIWG meeting will discuss progress with the 10 deliverables that were agreed to during the 1st RIWG meeting held at the University of the Free State in February 2025, and a virtual follow-up meeting held on 9 and 10 April 2025. The 2nd G20 RIWG Meeting will also discuss the draft G20 Research and Innovation Ministerial Declaration.

With only five years to go before the UN's 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development deadline, the RIWG and GIB need to work urgently on cooperation in preserving biodiversity and using science, technology and innovation to solve the many mutually exacerbating challenges the world faces.

The 2nd RIWG and GIB meetings coincide with Africa Day commemorations, and the Department will host a G20 Africa STI Leaders Dialogue on 25 May. The dialogue will cover the role of artificial intelligence in the implementation of the African Union's Science, Technology and Innovation Strategy (STISA-2034).

AI is evolving from a global trend to a transformative force uniquely positioned to accelerate Africa's progress under STISA-2034. The strategy's priorities, which range from agricultural transformation to inclusive innovation systems, demand solutions that AI is particularly well equipped to provide.

The event will be attended by G20 African members Algeria, Egypt and Nigeria, as well as 15 African countries invited by South Africa.

