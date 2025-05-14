Deputy Minister Nonceba Mhlauli delivers G20 Public Lecture at Tshwane University of Technology, 16 May

The Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Ms. Nonceba Mhlauli will deliver the G20 Public Lecture at the Tshwane University of Technology in Pretoria, as part of the G20 Outreach Programme. South Africa is currently leading the G20 Presidency under the theme: Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability.

The Public Lecture will be attended by an esteemed delegation from institutions and students in the Faculty of Humanities. The Tshwane University of Technology leads the G20 Academic Track. The Academic Track concentrates on six key thematic areas, each tackling essential financial and economic obstacles to women's empowerment.

Members of the media who wish to cover the G20 Public Lecture are invited as follows:

Date: Friday, 16 May 2025

Venue: Tshwane University of Technology, Soshanguve South Campus

Time: 10:00 am

RSVP: Mpho Phatudi, mphop@gcis.gov.za / +27796052659

Media enquiries:

Mandisa Mbele, Head: Office of the Deputy Minister in the Presidency

E-mail: MandisaM@presidency.gov.za

Cell: +27825802213

#GovZAUpdates #G20SouthAfrica