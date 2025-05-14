Importance of Medicaid to seniors highlighted in Coalition ad
The Coalition to Strengthen America’s Healthcare May 13 released a new 30-second television and digital advertisement about a family considering whether it can afford to send an elderly relative to a nursing home if Congress makes cuts to Medicaid. The program covers 5 in 8 nursing home residents, according to KFF data. The ad is the latest in the Coalition’s national “Faces of Medicaid” campaign.
The AHA is a founding member of the Coalition.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.