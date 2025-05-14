Importance of Medicaid to seniors highlighted in Coalition ad

The Coalition to Strengthen America’s Healthcare May 13 released a new 30-second television and digital advertisement about a family considering whether it can afford to send an elderly relative to a nursing home if Congress makes cuts to Medicaid. The program covers 5 in 8 nursing home residents, according to KFF data. The ad is the latest in the Coalition’s national “Faces of Medicaid” campaign.

The AHA is a founding member of the Coalition.