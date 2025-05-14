Xia Baolong meets industrial and commercial sectors of Macao

MACAU, May 14 - (Source: Website of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council)

On the morning of 12 May (Monday), Director of Hong Kong and Macao Work Office of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China Central and Director of the State Council’s Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office, Mr Xia Baolong, held a panel meeting in Macao with representatives from Macao’s industrial and commercial sectors, focusing on the implementation of President Xi Jinping’s important speeches during his visit to Macao, which promote the development of Hong Kong and Macao, and facilitate in-depth exchanges on quality national development.

After attentively listening to the opinions from 21 representatives of Macao’s industrial and commercial sectors, Mr Xia Baolong said that President Xi has delivered a series of important speeches last December during his visit to Macao for attending the celebration of the 25th anniversary of Macao’s return to the motherland. President Xi scientifically outlined the blueprint for the development of the “One country, two systems” principle, providing a guidance for the development of Hong Kong and Macao.

Mr Xia said that learning and implementing the spirit of President Xi’s important speeches is significant for understanding the current situation, maintaining composure, resolutely overcoming challenges, and focusing our efforts on properly completing our jobs, thus creating a new landscape for the development of Hong Kong and Macao amid profound changes.

Mr Xia Baolong said that the industrial and commercial sectors, and entrepreneurs in Hong Kong and Macao are known for upholding their glorious tradition of being loyal to the country and to their special administrative regions. At critical moments, they always step forward to take responsibility for the country and share the burdens, leaving behind a rich legacy. As the saying goes, “the rise and fall of a nation is the responsibility of every citizen”, as we are offsprings of the Chinese nation, patriotism is our duty, our responsibility, and our mission.

Mr Xia said that throughout China’s development in the past, patriotic businessmen, including many Hong Kong and Macao entrepreneurs, have successively linked their personal aspirations and business development with the fate of the nation. They fearlessly confronted colonialists and resisted the suppression from the Western powers, bravely overcoming challenges, and their actions embody the spirit of “great merchants that serve the nation and its people”.

He said that throughout history, generations of Hong Kong and Macao entrepreneurs have deeply ingrained their love for their country into their veins, vividly showcasing a legacy of patriotism and deep attachment to their homeland.

Mr Xia Baolong praised Hong Kong and Macao industrial and commercial sectors and entrepreneurs have created remarkable commercial legends throughout the dynamic economic development, consistently aligning themselves with the currents of China’s economic growth.

The destinies of Hong Kong and Macao have always been intertwined with that of mainland China; the future of individuals, businesses is inextricably linked to the future of the nation. Mr Xia said that Hong Kong and Macao entrepreneurs have stood in solidarity with the nation, overcoming numerous challenges, breaking through blockades, and surpassing expectations under pressure, demonstrating what it means to “stand and fight”. By contributing to the nation’s development, they have not only contributed to the nation but also fostered the growth of Hong Kong and Macao and achieved personal success. Some have expanded from single businesses to integrated operations, others from local presence to multi-location operations, and yet others from single factories to large corporations and groups, witnessing exponential growth in their business strength.

Practice has proven that businesses and the nation are a community of shared destiny, only by integrating business development into the vast stream of national development can they navigate the waves of the times.

Looking ahead, Mr Xia Baolong said that Hong Kong and Macao industrial and commercials sectors and entrepreneurs must stand on the right side of history, firmly align with the nation, and courageously fight to withstand challenges and secure development and a bright future. In today’s world, openness and cooperation remain the historical trend, and mutual benefit and win-win solutions are the shared aspiration.

Unilateralism and hegemonic tactics will ultimately backfire. We must not harbour any illusions about the nature of hegemonism. Hong Kong and Macao are precious jewels of the nation, fertile ground for investment, and a paradise for entrepreneurship. However, some begrudge the success of Hong Kong and Macao and are scheming to destroy this blessed land. The people of Hong Kong and Macao will never agree to this.

Mr Xia Baolong stressed that capital has no national boundaries but businessmen have their own motherland. No enterprise can development without the support of the motherland; without a strong motherland, businesses can hardly develop; without the strong backing of the nation, enterprises can hardly set a solid foundation. As the main driving force for the economic development of Hong Kong and Macao, the industrial and commercial sectors and entrepreneurs in both special administrative regions should be particularly clear in their stance and conscious in their actions, thus growing stronger in the face of adversity. In response to hegemonic practices, there are two distinct manifestations:

One is to be spineless, “kneeling down” to beg for mercy. Some actively offer “pledges of loyalty”, some advocate that “businessmen should pursue profits above all else”, thereby disregarding the national interest. Such people must be disdained by the Chinese people, including compatriots in Hong Kong and Macao.

The other type of people are tough, they stand up and fight resolutely, demonstrating the indomitable character of Chinese people. Some would rather wear electronic shackles than surrender, and some would take up legal arms and fight back. Such people are heroes and are admired by the Chinese people, including our compatriots in Hong Kong and Macao.

Mr Xia said that in terms of the great upheaval, at the critical moment in the history of the Chinese nation, we should continue to uphold the proud tradition of patriotism and love for Hong Kong and Macao, and jointly safeguard the practice of “One country, two systems” principle to achieve steady and far-reaching development.

Mr Xia Baolong put forward four aspirations to the industrial and commercial sectors and entrepreneurs in Hong Kong and Macao:

First, we must uphold the combative spirit and unite to love the country and protect Hong Kong and Macao. When national interests are undermined, everyone should stand up to the bottom line of national interests, and consciously link their own business with the prosperity of Hong Kong and Macao as well as the development of the nation. When our nation is being sanctioned, we should be united and demonstrate our sense of honour and dignity.

Second, we must maintain strong confidence in development, and to continue striving for growth and development in Hong Kong and Macao. Enterprises should align their strengths with the needs of Hong Kong and Macao, fully exploit the strengths and resources of Hong Kong and Macao, take the initiative to identify and respond to changes, and concentrate on strengthening and expanding their businesses, to attract and retain good resources in Hong Kong and Macao. The promotion of appropriate economic diversification of Macao’s development is of the utmost importance, we must build up our awareness of potential risks, be vigilant in times of peace, unify our mindset, and take immediate action to put the development blueprint into practice on practical projects. In particular, the development of Hengqin should be regarded as Macao’s own business, and the positioning of “Macao + Hengqin” should be fully understood, with more solutions and investment projects to create a new path for the long-term development of Macao, and to leave a sustainable development foundation for future generations.

Third, we must leverage our strengths in order to break through challenges, expand openness and engage globally. It is essential to vigorously expand the international business network, continue to consolidate economic and trade ties with traditional markets, proactively connect with national strategies such as the Belt and Road initiative, and actively explore emerging markets, such as the Middle East, Southeast Asia and Africa. Cooperation with Portuguese-speaking countries and enterprises should continue to be deepened, with a view to jointly developing the markets of Portuguese-speaking countries. The enterprises should actively attract overseas talented people to return to Hong Kong and Macao for development, and make great efforts to import overseas talented people of advanced expertise in shortages to Hong Kong and Macao, so as to establish an international hub of high-end talents.

Fourth, we must tell the good stories of Hong Kong and Macao to the world, with a clear message of honouring Hong Kong, Macao, mainland China. The enterprises should take the lead in publicising “One country, two systems” and the advantages of Hong Kong and Macao, thus, to boost confidence in the development of Hong Kong and Macao. We should also leverage the advantages of our extensive international connections and invite more overseas friends to visit us, showcasing the vibrancy and charm of Hong Kong and Macao, and jointly telling the good story of “One country, two systems” principle.

Mr Xia Baolong concluded that no matter how the global situation changes, China’s door will continue to open and widen. He expressed his hope that foreign friends who have already established businesses in Hong Kong and Macao, or those planning to invest in Hong Kong, Macao and mainland China, would hold us in high regard and invest in our places, striving to grow their businesses, achieving success, and realising their dreams in Hong Kong and Macao - an open, inclusive and diverse business environment, and in China - a peaceful, just and benevolent country.