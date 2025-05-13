New Hampshire Doctor Pleads Guilty to Illegally Prescribing Opioids

A New Hampshire doctor pleaded guilty today to unlawfully distributing a controlled substance. This is the first conviction of a doctor in the District of New Hampshire from a joint investigation by the New England Strike Force and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

According to court documents, Robert G. Soucy Jr., D.O., 72, of Columbia, New Hampshire, illegally prescribed opioids from his home in Columbia, New Hampshire. Dr. Soucy knew that pharmacies in and around Colebrook, New Hampshire, would not fill his prescriptions for several of his patients. To have the unlawful prescriptions filled, Dr. Soucy specifically instructed a patient to bring his prescriptions to a pharmacy in another location. Dr. Soucy also continued to prescribe opioids to the patient, who the defendant knew had a substance-abuse disorder, without conducting any medical evaluation or testing and after the patient had moved out of New England.

Dr. Soucy faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. He surrendered his DEA registration and is no longer authorized to prescribe controlled substances.

Matthew R. Galeotti, Head of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division, Acting United States Attorney Jay McCormack for the District of New Hampshire, Acting Special Agent in Charge Stephen Belleau and Acting Diversion Program Manager George Lutz of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) New England Division, and Deputy Inspector General for Investigations Christian J. Schrank of the Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General (HHS-OIG) made the announcement.

The DEA and HHS-OIG investigated the case.

Trial Attorneys Thomas D. Campbell and Danielle H. Sakowski of the Criminal Division’s Fraud Section are prosecuting the case.

The Fraud Section leads the Criminal Division’s efforts to combat health care fraud through the Health Care Fraud Strike Force Program. Since March 2007, this program, currently comprised of nine strike forces operating in 27 federal districts, has charged more than 5,800 defendants who collectively have billed federal health care programs and private insurers more than $30 billion. In addition, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, working in conjunction with HHS-OIG, are taking steps to hold providers accountable for their involvement in health care fraud schemes. More information can be found at www.justice.gov/criminal-fraud/health-care-fraud-unit.

Anyone needing access to opioid treatment services can contact HHS-OIG’s Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration 24/7 National Helpline for referrals to treatment services at 1-800-662-4359.