U.S. Attorneys for Southwestern Border Districts Charge More than 1400 Illegal Aliens with Immigration-Related Crimes During the Second week in May as part of Operation Take Back America

Since the inauguration of President Trump, the Department of Justice is playing a critical role in Operation Take back America, a nationwide initiative to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs), and protect our communities from perpetrators of violent crime. Operation Take Back America streamlines efforts and resources from the Department’s Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETFs) and Project Safe Neighborhood (PSN).

Last week, the U.S. Attorneys for Arizona, Central California, Southern California, New Mexico, Southern Texas, and Western Texas charged more than 1400 defendants with Criminal violations of U.S. immigration laws.

The Southern District of California filed 176 border-related cases this week, including charges of assault on a federal officer, bringing in aliens for financial gain, reentering the U.S. after deportation, and importation of controlled substances. These included Two complaints which charged five people with participating in a human smuggling event that led to the deaths of at least three migrants, including a 14-year-old boy from India. His 10-year-old sister is still missing at sea and presumed dead; their father is in a coma and mother is also hospitalized.

The Central District of California filed criminal charges against 34 defendants this week who allegedly were found in the U.S. following removal. Many of the defendants charged were previously convicted of felonies before they were removed from the United States.

The District of New Mexico charged approximately 300 defendants with border-related crimes, including 91 defendants charged with Illegal Reentry After Deportation (8 U.S.C. 1326). In addition, 209 individuals charged with Illegal Entry (8 U.S.C. 1325) were also charged with violation of a military security regulation (50 U.S.C. 797) because they unlawfully entered the National Defense Area in New Mexico.

The Southern District of Texas filed a total of 300 cases, charging 302 people from May 2-8 in continuing efforts to secure the southern border. As part of the cases, 93 face allegations of illegally reentering the country. The majority have prior felony convictions for narcotics, prior immigration crimes and more. A total of 193 people face charges of illegally entering the country, while 11 cases allege various instances of human smuggling with the remainder involving other immigration-related crimes.

The Western District of Texas filed 316 new immigration and immigration-related criminal cases from May 2 through May 8. Among the new cases, Cirilo Delgado-Alderete, Dilan Karim Valenzuela-Baca, and Antelmo Eligio Ramirez-Bernardo were arrested at an alleged stash house in Anthony, New Mexico. According to an affidavit, U.S. Border Patrol and Homeland Security Investigations agents observed three vehicles that had been identified as being used to smuggle illegal aliens to Albuquerque, New Mexico, parked at the residence. When agents questioned Ramirez-Bernardo, a Guatemalan national, they allegedly discovered he possessed a key to the residence on his keychain. Agents then located 25 individuals inside the residence who admitted to being citizens of Mexico, Peru, Honduras, Guatemala, Dominican Republic, and Pakistan without documentation to be in the U.S. Two of the individuals, Delgado-Alderete and Valenzuela-Baca, were identified as alleged stash house caretakes and drivers to harbor and transport the illegal aliens. Delgado-Alderete, Valenzuela-Baca, and Ramirez-Bernardo are charged with one count of conspiracy to transport illegal aliens and one count of conspiracy to harbor illegal aliens. The drivers allegedly picked up aliens in El Paso before transporting them to New Mexico.

The District of Arizona brought immigration-related criminal charges against 314 defendants. Specifically, the United States filed 117 cases in which aliens illegally re-entered the United States, and the United States also charged 166 aliens for illegally entering the United States. In its ongoing effort to deter unlawful immigration, the United States filed 25 cases against 31 individuals responsible for smuggling illegal aliens into and within the District of Arizona.

We are grateful for the hard work of our border prosecutors in bringing these cases and helping to make our border safe again.