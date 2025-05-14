Burlison and Grothman Announce Hearing on the Inflation Reduction Act’s Harm to American Energy and Medicine

WASHINGTON—Subcommittee on Economic Growth, Energy Policy, and Regulatory Affairs Chairman Eric Burlison (R-Mo.) and Subcommittee on Health Care and Financial Services Chairman Glenn Grothman (R-Wis.) announced a joint hearing on “Mandates, Meddling, and Mismanagement: The IRA’s Threat to Energy and Medicine.” This hearing will highlight how the Biden Administration used the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) as a tool to raise taxes on businesses, increase environmental spending, and imperil Medicare premiums. The IRA politicized spending to fund the partisan “Green New Deal” and subsidized the “green” energy purchases of wealthy households while the Biden Administration overlooked waste, fraud, and abuse in funding streams to left-wing groups.



“The IRA has wasted billions of taxpayer funds to advance the Democrats’ radical climate agenda and restrict Medicare plan choices for Americans who need it most. The IRA’s energy subsidies and Medicare premium hikes could now cost American taxpayers trillions over the next 10 years unless Congress takes action to stop it. This hearing will expose wasteful spending under the IRA and investigate the ways Congress can protect taxpayer dollars from being spent on misguided, partisan priorities,” said the lawmakers.



WHAT: Hearing on “Mandates, Meddling, and Mismanagement: The IRA’s Threat to Energy and Medicine”



DATE: May 20, 2025



TIME: 10:00 a.m. ET



LOCATION: HVC-210, U.S. Capitol Visitor Center



WITNESSES:

Mr. Ben Lieberman, Senior Fellow, Competitive Enterprise Institute



Dr. Erin Trish, Ph.D., Co-Director, USC Schaeffer Center and Associate Professor, Department of Pharmaceutical and Health Economics, USC Mann School of Pharmacy



Dr. William McBride, Ph.D., Chief Economist and Stephen J. Entin Fellow in Economics, Tax Foundation

WATCH: The hearing will be livestreamed here.