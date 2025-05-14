More than 1,000 apprentices, trainees and cadets to start careers in NSW councils

Wednesday, 14 May 2025

Hundreds of new apprentices and trainees vital to the delivery of essential local services have hit the ground running with councils across the state, thanks to a landmark $252.2 million investment by the Minns Labor Government.



The NSW Government’s Fresh Start program is funding the wages of an additional 1,300 apprentices, trainees and cadets in the local government sector over the next six years.

Councils have now been given the green light to employ 1,008 new apprentices, trainees and cadets this year under the first two rounds of funding.



Hundreds commenced their new roles with councils across the state earlier this year, with more onboarding every month as councils fill roles to coincide with the start dates of a wide range of training programs.



More than 60 per cent of the approved new roles are in regional and rural councils, providing a major boost to regional communities and more job opportunities for people in country towns.



The Fresh Start program enables students and school leavers to study and learn on the job while gaining a nationally accredited qualification.



Councils have applied for the jobs they need most including 58 more apprentice mechanics, 25 electricians, 146 parks and gardens staff, 82 civil construction apprentices and trainees and 44 early childhood trainees.



47 planning cadets and trainees and 58 in engineering have also been approved, vital to driving local housing approvals and enabling supporting community infrastructure to help tackle the housing crisis.



A 2022 report by the Australian Local Government Association found that 91 per cent of respondent councils in NSW reported skills shortages, with close to 30 per cent reporting shortages in trades such as plumbing, automotive and mechanical work.



Under the Liberal-National Government, councils in NSW have suffered a severe depletion of in-house trade capabilities, with councils resorting to outsourcing core services to contractors.



The sector also has an ageing workforce which is threatening the loss of essential skills and knowledge as workers retire.



The Fresh Start program supports the government’s goal of boosting the number of apprentices and trainees in councils to make up 15 per cent of the local government workforce, to address the growing skills shortage that is slowing down the delivery of homes and community infrastructure.

The program has shown great success with nearly 90 per cent of local government organisations successfully applying for funding.



A third round will be open to councils soon aimed exclusively at apprentices, providing opportunities for hundreds more young people start jobs in councils from January next year.



A list of the top 20 roles by profession is available here.



Premier of New South Wales Chris Minns said:

“Council staff are out in our communities every day, providing the services we often take for granted.

“This program is a massive boost for local government and for young people looking for a job where they can work in their local community.

“Councils employ more than 50,000 people in NSW, and many council workers who start as an apprentice or trainee go on to have life-long careers in local government.

“It means more horticulturalists to look after our parks, more childcare staff to educate the next generation and more planners to help deliver more homes.”



Minister for Local Government Ron Hoenig said:

“From Wollongong to Walgett, the Blue Mountains to Ballina, the Fresh Start program is an investment in the future of local government in NSW.

“The uptake from councils has been fantastic and goes to show how desperately councils need this support, especially in regional and rural areas.

“We’re opening the door for hundreds of young people to learn life-long skills, making sure councils have the workforce they need to continue delivering for their communities.”

Minister for Skills, TAFE and Tertiary Education Steve Whan said:

“The Minns Labor Government was elected on the promise that we would rebuild local services, restore confidence in local education networks and boost local job opportunities.

“It’s pleasing to see the Fresh Start program helping to plug gaps across the local government sector in NSW, including in critical skills shortages areas such as construction and childcare.

“Vocational education and training provides a valuable career path for many young people and there’s no doubt the Fresh Start program will help build a stronger workforce for NSW councils.”



Top five roles by position type

Apprentices Trainees Cadets Parks and Gardens Business Administration Engineering Civil Construction Waste and Water Urban and Regional Planning Mechanics Childcare Building (Surveying, Inspection, etc.) Electricians Information Technology Finance

Plumbers Parks and Gardens Environmental Services



Councils with significant positions approved

Inner West Council – 29 positions

Blacktown City Council – 23 positions

City of Newcastle Council – 23 positions

Ku-ring-gai Council – 21 positions

Dubbo Regional Council – 20 positions

Sutherland Shire Council – 20 positions

Ballina Shire Council – 19 positions

Penrith City Council – 18 positions

