COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.Read Announcement View Product Photos
Summary
- Company Announcement Date:
-
- FDA Publish Date:
-
- Product Type:
- Food & Beverages
Allergens
- Reason for Announcement:
-
Recall Reason Description
Undeclared Allergen – Wheat, Milk, Sesame
- Company Name:
- Nature Mills US
- Brand Name:
-
Brand Name(s)
- Product Description:
-
Product Description
Rice Mixes, Soups, Spice Mixes, Porridge Mix, Papads and Vadam Products
Company Announcement
NatureMills US Inc., based in Prosper, Texas, is recalling select products that were sold between December 1, 2023, and May 10, 2025, due to undeclared allergens: Wheat, Milk, and Sesame. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to these allergens run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products.
The affected products were distributed nationwide in the United States via the NatureMills website(www.naturemills.com).
Recalled Products (Grouped):
- Rice Mixes: Idly Chilli Powder, Sesame Rice Mix, Dal Garlic Rice Mix, Moringa Rice Mix, Curry Leaf Rice Mix, Vallarai Rice Mix, Horsegram Rice Mix
- Soups: Wonderberry Leaf Soup, Moringa Leaf Soup, Avarampoo Soup, Horsegram Soup
- Spice Mixes & Powders: Traditional Sambar Powder, Traditional Rasam Powder
- Porridge Mix: Black Kavuni Porridge Mix
- Papads & Vadam: Garlic Vadam, Tomato Vadam, Rice Papad
|
Product Description
|
UPC
|
Batch Code/Best By Dates
|
Nature Mills Idly Chilli Powder, 200g
|
1 95993 07455 5
|
ICPIXG (Best By OCT-2025)
|
Nature Mills Sesame Rice Mix, 200g
|
689394708435
|
SRMIXG (Best By OCT-2025)
|
NatureMills Dal Garlic Rice Mix, 200g
|
689394708428
|
DRMIXG (Best By OCT-2025)
|
NatureMills Moringa Rice Mix, 200g
|
689394708442
|
MRMIXG (Best By OCT-2025)
|
NatureMills Curry Leaf Rice Mix, 200g
|
689394708336
|
CRMIXG (Best By OCT-2025)
|
NatureMills Vallarai Rice Mix, 200g
|
689394708459
|
VRMIXG (Best By OCT-2025)
|
NatureMills Horsegram Rice Mix, 200g
|
689394708466
|
HRMIXG (Best By OCT-2025)
|
NatureMills Avarampoo Soup, 100g
|
689394708374
|
AVSIXG (Best By OCT-2025)
|
NatureMills Horsegram Soup, 100g
|
689394708398
|
HGSIXG (Best By OCT-2025)
|
NatureMills Moringa Leaf Soup, 100g
|
689394708381
|
MLSIXG (Best By OCT-2025)
|
NatureMills Wonderberry Soup, 100g
|
195993074562
|
WLSIXG (Best By OCT-2025)
|
NatureMills Traditional Sambar Powder, 200g
|
689394708312
|
SBPIXG (Best By OCT-2025)
|
NatureMills Traditional Rasam Powder, 200g
|
689394708329
|
RSPIXG (Best By OCT-2025)
|
NatureMills Garlic Vadam, 100g
|
195993074609
|
GVMIXG (Best By OCT-2025)
|
NatureMills Tomato Vadam, 100g
|
195993074593
|
TVMIXG (Best By OCT-2025)
|
NatureMills Rice Papad, 200g
|
195993074623
|
RAPIXG (Best By OCT-2025)
|
NatureMills Black Kavuni Porridge Mix, 200g
|
689394708282
|
BKPIXG (Best By OCT-2025)
No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this issue.
This recall was initiated after a routine internal audit revealed missing ingredients and allergen labeling. The issue was the result of a oversight in the packaging process. Immediate corrective measures have been implemented.
Consumers who have purchased these products and who are allergic to Wheat, Milk, or Sesame should not consume them. Please dispose of the items and contact us for a full refund or replacement at info@naturemills.com or 1-833-628-8736, 9AM to 5PM CST.
Visit www.naturemills.com/pages/recall for more information.