Prime Minister Carney to attend the inaugural Mass of His Holiness Pope Leo XIV
CANADA, May 13 - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, announced that he will travel to Rome, Italy, from May 16 to 19, 2025, to attend the inaugural Mass of His Holiness Pope Leo XIV.
A longstanding tradition of the Catholic Church, and a defining moment in Pope Leo XIV’s pontificate, the Mass will take place on Sunday, May 18, at St. Peter’s Square.
While in Rome, the Prime Minister will also meet with other international leaders to discuss deepening trade, commerce, and cultural ties.
