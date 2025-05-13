Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,756 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,053 in the last 365 days.

Prime Minister Carney to attend the inaugural Mass of His Holiness Pope Leo XIV

CANADA, May 13 - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, announced that he will travel to Rome, Italy, from May 16 to 19, 2025, to attend the inaugural Mass of His Holiness Pope Leo XIV.

A longstanding tradition of the Catholic Church, and a defining moment in Pope Leo XIV’s pontificate, the Mass will take place on Sunday, May 18, at St. Peter’s Square.

While in Rome, the Prime Minister will also meet with other international leaders to discuss deepening trade, commerce, and cultural ties.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Prime Minister Carney to attend the inaugural Mass of His Holiness Pope Leo XIV

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more