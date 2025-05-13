Government of Saskatchewan Invests in Social Housing Units

CANADA, May 13 - Released on May 13, 2025

The 2025-26 Provincial Budget is providing more Saskatchewan families with access to safe and appropriate housing with an investment of $9.2 million in new funding to start multi-year repair and renovation projects for 285 Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC)-owned units in Saskatoon, Regina and Prince Albert.

"Making rent-ready social housing units available across the province is a top priority," Social Services Minister Terry Jenson said. "This year's investment will increase the number of rentable units, reduce vacancies and meet the needs of larger families."

Plans are underway to begin bringing vacant units back into service and help to better meet housing needs in the three major cities. This includes:

$4.3 million to commence major repairs to 154 units at Prairie Place in Regina and bring vacant units into service.

$3.4 million to begin the first phase of major repairs and renovations for 44 units at Westview Place in Saskatoon to better serve large families.

$1.5 million to replace and repair major building components for 87 units at Bryant Place in Prince Albert.

Overall, SHC is investing a total of $88.4 million this year to ensure rent-ready units are available across the province. This will support the repair of up to 1,600 provincially owned housing units with capital investments and provide 350 more households with affordable housing this year compared to last year.

