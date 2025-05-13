Submit Release
Register Now For The 2025 Boston Neighborhood Basketball League Season

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department is now accepting team registrations for the 2025 season of the Boston Neighborhood Basketball League (BNBL), the oldest neighborhood basketball league in the United States.

Established in 1969, BNBL has been a cornerstone of summer youth sports in Boston for over five decades, offering a fun, safe, and competitive environment for players ages 6 through 18. The league provides an opportunity for youth across the city to build skills, form friendships, and compete for the championship title in three age-based divisions for both boys and girls:

  • 18 and Under
  • 15 and Under
  • 13 and Under
  • 11 and Under 

Teams compete weekly from July 7 through August 22, culminating in an exciting championship series in August. Coaches must pre-register their teams during the month of May to secure a spot in the league. Registration is now available online at boston.gov/parks-sports. For questions, contact Charlie Conners at charlie.conners@boston.gov or Roger Roberts at roger.roberts@boston.gov

To stay up to date with news, events, and improvements in Boston parks visit boston.gov/parks, call (617) 635-4505, join our email list, and follow our social channels @bostonparksdept on X, Facebook, Instagram, and @parks.boston.gov on Bluesky. 

 

