Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,784 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,058 in the last 365 days.

DG Okonjo-Iweala and Japan’s Prime Minister issue joint call to strengthen trading system

"The Director-General discussed with the Prime Minister and other key ministers the growing pressures facing the multilateral trading system, including rising trade tensions and risks of fragmentation," according to a joint press release issued after the meeting. 

"They shared the view that, in a time of uncertainty and disruption, the value of the multilateral trading system is unquestionable. They reiterated their shared commitment to working closely together, along with other WTO members, to manage current and future tensions in global trade, to strengthen the multilateral trading system, and to advance meaningful reform of the WTO."

The importance of free, open and predictable trade as a key driver of growth and reinforcing the multilateral trading system with the WTO at its core were key themes that featured prominently during the meetings, the joint press release noted.  The full press release is available here.

In addition to the Prime Minister, DG Okonjo-Iweala also met with Japanese Foreign Affairs Minister Takeshi Iwaya, Minister of Finance Katsunobu Kato, and Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Yoji Muto during her stay in Tokyo.

The Director-General will later travel to the Republic of Korea to attend a meeting of trade ministers at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum taking place in Jeju on 15-16 May.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

DG Okonjo-Iweala and Japan’s Prime Minister issue joint call to strengthen trading system

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more