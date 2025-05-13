Honoring the Lives of Victims in Tops Shooting

Governor Kathy Hochul, City of Buffalo Mayor Christopher P. Scanlon and members of the 5/14 Memorial Commission announced a major milestone for the permanent and living memorial to honor the lives taken and those impacted by the racially motivated mass shooting at Tops on Jefferson Avenue on May 14, 2022. The 5/14 Memorial Commission identified 18 city-owned and privately-owned lots required for the construction of a permanent memorial. The City's discussions with private property owners have successfully concluded, with three owners willing to donate or sell the remaining four parcels needed for the memorial. As a result, all 18 lots required for the memorial have now been designated for a unified site, and the acquisition of all parcels marks a critical step forward for the 5/14 Memorial Foundation Inc. to enter detailed phases of design, engineering, permitting, and fundraising.

“The 5/14 Memorial will stand not only as a tribute to the lives lost and forever changed on May 14, 2022, but also as a powerful symbol of resilience, remembrance, and justice,” Governor Hochul said. “Today marks a profound and pivotal moment in our shared journey toward healing the pain caused on that tragic day and ensuring the legacy of those lost endures for generations to come.”

Buffalo Mayor Christopher P. Scanlon said, “As we approach three years since the horrific racially motivated attack on May 14th, today’s announcement isn’t just about transferring property — it’s about the next step creating a permanent and living space that reflects the strength of the East Side community and ensures that the lives we lost are never forgotten. I want to thank Governor Hochul, the 5/14 Memorial Foundation Inc., the Buffalo Common Council, and all stakeholders for coming together to make this possible.”

5/14 Memorial Foundation Inc. Chairman Rev. Mark Blue said, “This moment represents a significant milestone in our collective journey to push forward as a community and honor the lives taken from us on May 14th, 2022. We are deeply grateful to Governor Hochul, Mayor Scanlon, the Common Council, and the members of this community who have worked in partnership with us to achieve site control. This brings us one step closer to creating a permanent space for healing, reflection, and education.”

Buffalo Common Council Majority Leader, Ellicott District Councilmember Leah M. Halton-Pope said, “This moment represents more than a transfer of land — it is a transfer of purpose, of collective will, and of deep resolve to remember those we lost on May 14th and the community that continues to rise in their honor. The establishment of a permanent and living memorial affirms that Black lives matter, that the East Side of Buffalo matters, and that the legacy of those ten beautiful souls will forever be etched not only in stone, but in our city’s conscience. I’m proud to stand with my colleagues, Governor Hochul, Mayor Scanlon, and the 5/14 Memorial Commission as we take this next step forward — grounded in remembrance and committed to healing.”

Today, the Common Council approved the sale of 14 city-owned parcels at the designated memorial site to the 5/14 Memorial Foundation. The City of Buffalo submitted a Designated Developer Agreement, which was approved by the Buffalo Common Council, to establish site control at the corner of Jefferson Avenue and Best Street, the future site for the 5/14 permanent and living memorial. The agreement outlines the sale of city-owned parcels to the 5/14 Memorial Foundation Inc. and sets forth land use conditions and long-term responsibilities for the Foundation to develop and maintain the site as a public memorial space.

About the 5/14 Memorial

The 5/14 Memorial Commission, established in October 2022 by Governor Kathy Hochul and then-Mayor Byron W. Brown, unveiled the final design for the memorial, titled "Seeing Us," on May 13, 2024. Designed by Jin Young Song and Douglass Alligood, the memorial features ten interconnected stone pillars inscribed with the names of the lives taken and survivors, each with a unique arc and height. A sweeping support building will serve as a central hub for education, exhibitions, community activities, and events, with an elevated Memorial Walk on its roof. The design was selected through a comprehensive public engagement process, including community meetings and surveys.

The estimated cost for the memorial is approximately $15 million. To date, New York State has committed $5 million, and the City of Buffalo has pledged $1 million toward the project. The 5/14 Memorial Commission has designated the newly created 5/14 Memorial Foundation to initiate a yearlong fundraising campaign to secure the remaining funds necessary to commence construction.

Representative Tim Kennedy said, “Our community was permanently scarred by the events of May 14, 2022. While that pain will never go away, the new permanent site for this memorial will create a place of comfort and healing where Western New Yorkers can come together in love and unity. I thank the members of the 5/14 Memorial Commission, Mayor Scanlon, and the Common Council for their collaborative work to identify and secure this site. The City of Good Neighbors will respond to hatred and violence with hope and unity.”

Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes said, “The acquisition of land is another positive step towards creating a lasting memorial honoring the lives lost, the lives forever changed, and the community that stood together in the face of anti-Black racism. We have more hills to climb and we will climb them. I want to thank Governor Kathy Hochul, City of Buffalo Mayor Christopher Scanlon, the City of Buffalo Common Council, community leaders and the 5/14 Memorial Foundation, Inc for helping to bring the memorial one step closer to reality.”

State Senator April N.M. Baskin said, “May 14, 2022, is a tragic day that will live in infamy throughout Buffalo, Western New York, and beyond. We lovingly remember our 10 neighbors who were senselessly murdered that day as well as the individuals injured and those who face irreversible trauma from the attack on our community. As we work on many initiatives to improve the societal conditions that made East Buffalo a vulnerable target on 5/14, I am pleased that we are making strides to establish a tangible Memorial that will stand as a timeless symbol of that fateful day.”

State Senator Sean Ryan said, “Three years after the racist attack on 5/14, the memories of that horrible day are still fresh in all of our minds. The anger, sorrow, and grief we felt that day are still inside, but we have begun to build our lives around them. This memorial will be a solemn tribute to the friends, loved ones, and neighbors lost that day, celebrating them and memorializing them for all time. It will also serve as a reminder of our community's resilience in the wake of tragedy. Thank you to Governor Hochul and our partners in government who have worked together to make this tribute possible.”

Buffalo Common Council President Bryan Bollman said, “The land transfer for the 5/14 Memorial marks a vital step forward in honoring the 10 lives lost, the families forever changed, and the community that continues to heal. We will never forget the pain of that day, but we move forward with purpose, committed to remembrance, justice, and unity. I commend Governor Hochul, Mayor Scanlon, former Mayor Brown, and the 5/14 Memorial Commission for their leadership in ensuring this sacred space will stand as a permanent reminder that love will always triumph over hate.”

Masten District Council Woman and 5/14 Commission Member Zeneta B. Everhart said, “It has been an honor to serve on the 5/14 Memorial Commission and Foundation for nearly three years. As we approach the 3rd memorial anniversary I am reminded of the 10 lives stolen from us, the survivors including my son Zaire Goodman, and the dozens of residents impacted by the hate fueled massacre on 5/14/2022. I want to thank the Mayor and my colleagues on the Council for making the process for acquiring these properties seamless so that we can begin building an honor space in remembrance of 5/14. I would also like to thank the donors who selflessly gave their properties and those who were so willing to sell their properties so that we could make this memorial a reality. This memorial will be a living breathing entity that will not only teach the community about the horrific events of 5/14, but it will be a space that teaches the history of African Americans for generations to come.”