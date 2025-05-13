Attorney General Ford Joins Coalition Suing Trump Administration Over Illegal Immigration Conditions Placed on Billions in Federal Funding

Carson City, NV — Today, Attorney General Aaron D. Ford joined a coalition of 19 attorneys general in filing two separate lawsuits against the Trump administration for attempting to illegally coerce their states into sweeping immigration enforcement by threatening to withhold billions in federal funding for emergency services and infrastructure.



AG Ford and the coalition filed one lawsuit against the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem. The coalition filed a second lawsuit against the Department of Transportation (DOT) and DOT Secretary Sean Duffy. Each agency has imposed sweeping new conditions that would require the states and state agencies to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement efforts or lose out on billions of federal dollars that states use to protect public safety and transportation infrastructure.



"Simply put, these lawsuits are necessary because these agencies do not have the power to put conditions on federal funding that were not imposed by Congress,” said AG Ford. “The programs that would be affected by this unlawful action include necessary monies for airports, bridges and railroads; disaster relief; highway construction and maintenance; and other critical infrastructure needs. By putting these illegal conditions on millions of dollars that Nevada needs, this administration is playing games with the lives and safety of Nevadans.”

AG Ford and the coalition’s attorneys general explain that Congress has established dozens of federal grant programs administered by FEMA and the DOT. The money Congress appropriated to those programs funds projects that range from disaster relief and flood mitigation to railroad, bridge and airport construction.



In February, Secretary Noem directed DHS and its sub-agencies, including FEMA, to cease federal funding to jurisdictions that do not assist the federal government in the enforcement of federal immigration law. In March, DHS amended the terms and conditions it places on federal funds to require recipients to certify that they will assist in enforcing federal immigration law.



Soon after Noem’s decision, DOT Secretary Duffy issued a letter to grant recipients informing them of his intent to require all state and local governments to assist in federal immigration enforcement as a condition of obtaining DOT funds. Those funds include grants for highway construction; public transportation maintenance; and competitive funds for airport and railway improvement.



In recent weeks, state grant applicants have seen similar immigration-enforcement language added to the terms and conditions governing grants administered by the Federal Railroad Administration, the Federal Highway Administration and the Federal Transit Administration.

In their lawsuit against FEMA, Raoul and the coalition point out that the immigration conditions exceed FEMA’s legal authority. The coalition further explains the conditions are unconstitutional because Congress appropriated the billions of federal dollars to help states prepare for, protect against, respond to and recover from catastrophic disasters. The safety and well-being of Americans could be at risk if states are forced to forfeit hundreds of millions of dollars in federal emergency preparedness and response funds. In Fiscal Year 2024, for example, Nevada was granted almost $4.4 million in State Homeland Security Program funds and $4.7 million in Urban Areas Security Initiative funds. AG Ford and the attorneys general emphasize these conditions will also damage the carefully built trust between law enforcement and immigrant communities that is critical to promoting public safety.



In their lawsuit against the DOT, AG Ford and the coalition point out that imposing an immigration-enforcement condition on all federal transportation funds, which Congress appropriated to support critical infrastructure projects, is beyond the agency’s legal authority. The coalition states rely upon DOT money to fund highway development and airport safety projects, to prevent injuries and fatalities from traffic accidents, and to protect against train collisions. As an example of the potential funding hit, by tallying both the actual amounts received in fiscal years 2022 and 2023 with estimated funds awarded for fiscal years 2024 through 2026, Nevada expects to receive over $553 million in Federal-Aid Highway funding per year.



AG Ford and the coalition’s attorneys general contend that withholding the federal funding will damage public infrastructure across the county and will undermine public trust and cooperation in criminal investigations.



