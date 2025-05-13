Delaware Wildlife Action Plan Draft ‘Species of Greatest Conservation Need’ List Ready for Public Comment

Three Species of Greatest Conservation Need (SGCN) in Delaware , clockwise from top: A Wood Turtle, a Delmarva Fox Squirrel and one of more than 300 plant species proposed for SGCN listing in the updated 2025 Delaware Wildlife Action Plan, Seabeach amaranth /DNREC photo montage

DNREC, Partners Identify Over 1,000 Species for List Inclusion

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control is updating the Delaware Wildlife Action Plan (DEWAP). This 10-year conservation strategy is developed by the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife in partnership with numerous stakeholders, including federal, state and local government agencies, non-profit organizations, Delaware academic institutions and the public.

The plan will guide conservation efforts for the state’s wildlife and their habitats through 2035.

At the heart of the wildlife action plan is a list of Delaware’s Species of Greatest Conservation Need (SGCN). This list identifies native species at risk due to declining populations and other vulnerabilities. Each state determines its own SGCN list, based on criteria such as global and state rarity, endangered status at the state or federal level, and in Delaware’s case, designation as a Northeast Regional Species of Greatest Conservation Need. Each species is further categorized into Tier 1, Tier 2, or Tier 3, with the tiers respectively reflecting the urgency and level of conservation need. A key DEWAP update to the 2025 SGCN list is the inclusion of more than 300 plant species, bringing the total number of proposed SGCN to more than 1,000.

DNREC is currently seeking public comment on the draft SGCN list while continuing to encourage input throughout the DEWAP revision process. The public is invited to:

Review the draft SGCN list and fill out the feedback form at de.gov/dewap.

Or, email comments to DEWAP2025@delaware.gov.

Check back this summer for additional draft sections of the plan.

Join public meetings to be scheduled in July and August before the final plan is officially released this fall.

For more information on the Delaware Wildlife Action Plan, and to stay up to date on the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife’s revision process, including the upcoming public meetings, visit de.gov/dewap.

About DNREC

The DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife conserves and manages Delaware's fish and wildlife and their habitats, and provides fishing, hunting, wildlife viewing and boating access on more than 68,000 acres of public land.

