Breaking the Cycle: New Book America’s Greatest Curse Challenges Men to Reverse Generational Trauma

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In his compelling new book, America’s Greatest Curse: The Absentee Father , author and U.S. Army veteran Reginald Poydras confronts one of the most pressing issues facing American families today: fatherlessness. With decades of personal, professional, and spiritual insight, Poydras issues a heartfelt challenge to men everywhere—restore what was broken, reclaim your purpose, and rebuild a legacy of love, mentorship, and strength.Drawing from his twelve years of military service, over a decade in law enforcement, and his own life as a husband of thirty-three years, a father to three sons, and a grandfather of two, Poydras offers both tough love and hopeful encouragement. This isn’t just a book—it’s a roadmap for men who want to break generational cycles of abandonment and become pillars of change in their families and communities.“I wrote this book through the prompting of the Spirit of God,” Poydras says. “My own experiences—and the things I’ve seen around me—told me this is a message our nation needs now more than ever.”America’s Greatest Curse explores the root causes of absentee fatherhood, its impact on children and society, and most importantly, how to reverse the curse through repentance, restoration, and intentional mentorship. “The goal,” Poydras says, “is not to dwell in guilt but to rise in grace. Men, we can do this—let’s rebuild through knowledge, love, and faith.”This book is for fathers, sons, and anyone who believes in the power of restoration. It’s a call to rise—not just for oneself, but for future generations.About the Author:Reginald Poydras is a U.S. Army veteran with twelve years of honorable service, a former law enforcement officer with over a decade of experience, and a graduate with a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice. He is the proud father of three sons, a grandfather of two, and has been married for thirty-three years. America’s Greatest Curse: The Absentee Father is a product of faith, experience, and his deep desire to inspire change in American homes.Availability:America’s Greatest Curse: The Absentee Father is now available on major book retail platforms.

