VSP News Release // 25B4003031 // Contempt & Obstruction from Marble Valley Correctional Center

CASE#: 25B4003031

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Jesse Robson

STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) Troop B-West

CONTACT#: 802 773 9101

DATE/TIME: December 2024 - March 2025

INCIDENT LOCATION: Offense originated at Marble Valley Correctional Center (MVCC), Rutland VT

VIOLATION: Contempt of Court x 1146, Obstruction of Justice

ACCUSED: Todd Slade

CITY / STATE OF RESIDENCE: Poultney VT

AGE: 51

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On April 29th, 2025, Vermont State Police BCI began an investigation into a report that incarcerated inmate Todd Slade was contacting the victim of a crime he was charged with, in violation of court ordered conditions. Slade was being held at MVCC without bail for aggravated domestic assault.

With the assistance of staff members from MVCC, it was determined that Slade contacted / attempted to contact his victim 1146 times between December 2024 and March 2025, via calls placed by telephone and inmate issued tablet. During the review of a portion of these calls, it was determined that Slade obstructed justice or attempted to obstruct justice when he provided instructions for his victim to take specific actions and make specific statements related to the case he was charged with, to get him released from custody.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 6-2-25 10 AM

COURT: Rutland Criminal

LODGED - LOCATION: Todd Slade remains incarcerated at Marble Valley Correctional Center; held without bail.

BAIL: No additional or supplemental bail was sought for these new offenses.

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson

Vermont State Police Troop B – West

124 State Place Rutland VT 05701

802 773 9101