Veterans Treatment Courts Featured at 2025 Problem-Solving Court Month Ceremony

Nebraska’s veterans treatment courts took center stage during the 2025 Supreme Court Problem-Solving Court Month proclamation ceremony, held April 30 in the Nebraska Supreme Court courtroom.

Chief Justice Jeffrey Funke presided over the event and signed a formal proclamation declaring May as Nebraska Problem-Solving Court Month. While the national spotlight shines on treatment courts in May, Nebraska used the occasion to honor the full spectrum of its problem-solving courts — with this year’s focus on veterans treatment courts.

The ceremony, hosted by Justice Jason Bergevin, featured powerful remarks from two special guests. Alyssa Bourbon of Kearney, a graduate of the Veterans Treatment Court and a successful business owner, shared her personal journey through the program and how it changed the course of her life. Her testimony offered a firsthand look at how specialized court programs can offer hope, structure, and a second chance.

According to Bourbon, after years of suppressing trauma from military service, she found herself lost—coping in unhealthy ways and making choices that didn’t reflect who she truly was. "As a veteran, I had spent years pushing down trauma from my time in the military, things I didn't even fully realize were affecting me until I was given the chance to slow down and face them. There was a time in my life when I was lost, coping in all the wrong ways, and making choices that didn't reflect who I truly am."

That opportunity to slow down came not through peace, but through consequences. After getting in trouble, she entered the Veterans Treatment Court—a turning point she never expected. "I found myself in a place I never thought I'd be...that chance to slow down came through getting in trouble and going into the veteran treatment court."

With intensive structure, counseling, and accountability, she began confronting long-buried wounds, including military sexual trauma and hazing. Weekly therapy sessions, EMDR treatment, and court-ordered classes like Dialectical Behavior Therapy led to powerful revelations. "The program helped me face those deep wounds from a military service that I had buried for years...I went to therapy weekly, and eventually went through EMDR therapy and intense reprocessing treatment."

As Nebraska celebrates Problem-Solving Courts this month, she hopes her story underscores the power of these programs: "As we recognize Nebraska's problem-solving courts this month, I hope my story reminds you that these programs don't just reduce recidivism, they restore people, they make communities stronger, and they give people like me a second chance, a real shot at a future."

Joining Bourbon was Major General (Ret.) Daryl Bohac, former Adjutant General of the Nebraska National Guard. Bohac spoke about the critical link between military service, personal resilience, and the support veterans often need upon returning to civilian life. His remarks emphasized the importance of programs like veterans treatment courts in honoring service and fostering recovery.

“Nebraska’s problem-solving courts are about rebuilding lives, not just resolving cases,” Chief Justice Funke said. “They represent a collaborative approach to justice that focuses on treatment, accountability, and lasting community safety.”

Problem-solving courts in Nebraska — including drug, veterans, family, DUI, and young adult courts — address the root causes of criminal behavior through rigorous supervision, treatment, and judicial oversight. These programs unite judges, attorneys, probation officers, treatment providers, and community partners in a shared mission: helping participants overcome challenges and prevent recidivism.

The ceremony was broadcast live by Nebraska Public Media. Watch archived vide: Recording of Proclamation Ceremony and view Signed Proclamation.

Photos:

Ceremony speakers Major General (Ret.) Daryl Bohac (far left) and Veterans Court graduate Alyssa Bourbon speak with Supreme Court Chief Justice Jeff Funke, ceremony host Justice Jason Bergevin, and Justices William Cassel and Lindsey Miller-Lerman.

Problem-Solving Court proclamation host Justice Jason Bergevin thanks Alyssa Bourbon following her ceremony remarks.