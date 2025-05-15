Strada Selects SwellSpace to Enhance HR and Benefits Communication for Team Members, Dependents, and Candidates

SwellSpace Logo Strada Architecture Logo

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SwellSpace , the modern platform for employee benefits and HR websites, today announced that Strada Architecture LLC , a nationally recognized architecture and design firm, has selected SwellSpace to create a custom HR and benefits website for its team members, dependents, and candidates. Strada’s new SwellSpace-powered site ensures critical HR and benefits information is easy to access, easy to manage, and available anytime, from any device.“It was a chance conversation that introduced me to a solution my team and I had been searching for,” said Lisa M. Polar, Director of Human Resources at Strada. "From that first conversation through launch, the experience has been exceptional."SwellSpace’s team worked closely with Strada to prioritize needs, guide site creation, and deliver a platform that HR can fully own without relying on IT support. The intuitive design allows Lisa’s team to easily make updates, post new resources, and adapt as needed to meet team members' evolving needs. "The final result is exactly what we needed," Polar added. "A centralized, easy-to-use platform where our team members and their dependents can access important benefits information anytime."The new SwellSpace site also provides greater transparency for candidates and new hires. "SwellSpace has not only helped us support team members and dependents, it is also a valuable resource for new hires and candidates," Polar said. "This platform has elevated how we communicate and deliver benefits across the board.""We are honored to partner with Strada and support their vision of creating a people-centered experience, not just in the spaces they design but within their own organization," said Jessica Brewer, CEO of SwellSpace. "At SwellSpace, we believe great HR and benefits communication strengthens culture, fosters engagement, and shows employees they are truly valued. We are excited to see how Strada continues to use SwellSpace to support their team members and grow their dynamic workforce."Culture is a reflection of an organization’s commitment to its people, and HR programs and benefits play a critical role in shaping that experience. By selecting SwellSpace, Strada is reinforcing its investment in supporting team members, dependents, and candidates with clear, accessible resources. The new platform empowers Strada to promote its people-first values not only through its design work, but within its own workplace community.For more information, visit www.swellspace.us and www.stradallc.com About StradaStrada is a cross-disciplinary design firm that believes great design is rooted in human experience. With offices in Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, and Chapel Hill, Strada’s collaborative teams work across architecture, urban design, and interiors to create spaces that enrich communities, elevate experiences, and foster lasting relationships. Learn more at www.stradallc.com About SwellSpaceSwellSpace delivers custom HR and employee benefits websites designed to improve access to critical HR and benefits information for employees, dependents, and candidates. With an intuitive platform that eliminates the need for passwords or outdated intranet systems, SwellSpace helps HR teams deliver clear, engaging, and up-to-date communication with ease. Organizations use SwellSpace to increase benefits utilization, support recruiting and retention strategies, and strengthen the connection between their workforce and the resources available to them. Learn more at www.swellspace.us

