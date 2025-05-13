CBP officers seize 15 weapons and 24 magazines at Del Rio Port of Entry
DEL RIO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations officers conducting outbound operations at Del Rio Port of Entry seized a significant quantity of weapons and magazines over the weekend.
“Our frontline officers continue to do exceptional work as they maintain a strict vigilance,” said Port Director Liliana Flores, Del Rio Port of Entry. “A combination of officer experience, advanced technology, and tireless effort by our officers all contributed to the realization of this significant weapons seizure.”
On Sunday, May 11, CBP officers assigned to the Del Rio International Bridge were conducting outbound operations when they selected a 2013 Ford E-350 van traveling to Mexico for inspection. The vehicle and utility trailer it was pulling were referred for a nonintrusive inspection system scan and canine examination. Upon further physical inspection of the vehicle and trailer, CBP officers discovered 15 weapons and 24 magazines hidden within commodities inside the vehicle.
The weapons and magazines were seized by CBP. Homeland Security Investigations special agents initiated a criminal investigation into the seizure.
