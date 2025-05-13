What to know about California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s move to ban encampments

California’s governor called upon the state’s cities and counties to ban homeless encampments this week, even providing blueprint legislation for dismantling the tents lining streets, parks and waterways throughout much of the state.

