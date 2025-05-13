Billy Morrison Unveils Lyric Video for 'We Are the Dead' through TLG|ZOID and Yes, it is a love song

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Billy Morrison has just released the lyric video for "We Are The Dead," a standout track from his deluxe edition solo album, The Morrison Project. The album was released through TLG|ZOID / Virgin Music Group.Morrison commented, "This album was a particularly cathartic one for me and I wanted to find a way to write a love song in a less than traditional way. My life changed in the last few years for the better and I wrote these lyrics in one session like a stream of consciousness - the concept of a love that is so strong, it transcends our human existence appealed to me greatly. I started imagining being dead and being with the person I love for eternity and that seemed to illustrate the strength I was feeling."He continued, "'With your understanding, my world’s expanding'….. it speaks perfectly to gradually feeling like I can shed the defenses and walls that I’ve built up over decades. I am a far from perfect man, but with the kind of love and support I have, my world IS expanding and this song is me screaming that sentiment from the rooftops. The “Dia De Los Muertos” imagery reflects celebration as opposed to mourning, which seemed a perfect visual to accompany such positive and meaningful lyrics."Billy Morrison, the British guitarist, singer, and songwriter, has spent the past 15 years as the driving rhythm guitarist alongside Steve Stevens in Billy Idol’s powerhouse lineup. Beyond his long-standing role in Idol’s band, Morrison has carved out a formidable identity of his own in the rock world. His recent collaboration with Ozzy Osbourne and Steve Stevens, “Crack Cocaine,” soared to #1 on the Mediabase Active Rock Chart, while the Top 10 hit "Gods of Rock N Roll" further solidified his place as a powerhouse in the rock world. His latest endeavor, The Morrison Project, is a testament to his collaborative spirit and fearless commitment to creating boundary-breaking music that unites artists and genres in bold, unexpected ways.THE MORRISON PROJECT was produced by Billy Morrison, mixed by Barry Pointer, and mastered by Dave Donnelly. The songs on the album were recorded in Los Angeles at various studios and were written by Billy Morrison in collaboration with his guests.The Deluxe Edition album is available HERE

Billy Morrison - "We Are the Dead" (Official Lyric Video)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.