Governor Phil Scott Issues Executive Order to Pause Electric Vehicle Sales Requirements

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott today issued Executive Order 04-25, directing the Agency of Natural Resources to pause enforcement of a multi-state plan requiring vehicle manufacturers to meet certain electric vehicle (EV) sales targets for passenger cars and medium- and heavy-trucks.

“I continue to believe we should be incentivizing Vermonters to transition to cleaner energy options like electric vehicles. However, we have to be realistic about a pace that’s achievable. It’s clear we don’t have anywhere near enough charging infrastructure and insufficient technological advances in heavy-duty vehicles to meet current goals,” said Governor Scott. “We have much more work to do, in order make it more convenient, faster, and more affordable to buy, maintain and charge EV’s. When we do, it’s more likely everyday Vermonters will make the switch.”

Governor Scott remains committed to addressing climate change, including advocating for more charging infrastructure, which is key to supporting Vermonters in making EVs viable and reducing transportation emissions. When it comes to transitioning to a low-carbon future, mandates are not going to be the total answer. Using common sense and incentivizing technological advancements is necessary to overall success and this compliance flexibility is intended to reflect this reality.

Specific details can be found in the Governor’s Executive Order which can be found by clicking here.

###