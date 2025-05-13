Military OneSource support for your transition to civilian life

If you’re newly retired from the military, Military OneSource is available to help ensure your transition is successful. Veterans and their families have full access to Military OneSource resources and support for 365 days from their end of tour of service, retirement date or discharge date.

As you embark on your next chapter, Military OneSource can help you with:

Getting ready for the civilian workforce.

Exploring education opportunities.

Setting goals.

Planning your finances.

Adjusting to change.

And more.

Personalized support

By meeting you where you are, Military OneSource can help ensure a smoother transition to civilian life. A range of resources and support are available as you map out your new path and maximize the benefits you have earned.

The Transitioning Veterans Specialty Consultation is a good place to start. Schedule personalized sessions with a professionally trained consultant for help identifying goals and navigating benefits and resources.

Confidential non-medical counseling can help you and your spouse build skills to tackle challenges during your transition, including stress management, relationship conflict, adjusting to change and more.

Peer-to-Peer counseling can offer new solutions and the perspective of someone who has also made the transition from military to civilian life. Military OneSource peer-to-peer counselors have a master’s degree in psychology or a social science field and have firsthand life experience as service members or military spouses.

The Education Specialty Consultation will connect you with a variety of resources for your own education options or for another family member.

Financial counseling can help you set financial goals, evaluate savings, retirement, and investment plans and more.

The Spouse Relocation & Transition Consultation assists spouses with personalized support as they move from military to civilian life.

Military OneSource serves as a 24/7 gateway to trusted information, resources and confidential help. Explore our range of support to learn more.

Eligibility

Military OneSource is free for Veterans up to 365 days past end of tour of service, retirement date or discharge date. This includes service members on the Temporary Disability Retirement List, as well as their immediate family, including spouses, children and anyone who has legal responsibility for a service member’s children, for the benefit of the children.

Chart your future with support from Military OneSource. Call 1-800-342-9647 or start a live chat.