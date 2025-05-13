Blue Star Families host online Q&A and live event for Veterans, caregivers
Many Veterans need assistance at home and out in the community. Caregivers are a critical part of their care.
Join Blue Star Families in The Neighborhood to ask the experts, including staff from VA, AARP and the American Red Cross, and get all of your questions regarding caregiving as part of the ongoing “On Watch” series. Blue Star Families and AARP are joining forces to reach more Veterans, help them access their hard-earned benefits, and connect them with community resources and partners.
Beginning in May, Blue Star Families will collect questions to ensure Veterans and their caregivers have a clear understanding of all VA and its partners have to offer you and your family. This is a valuable opportunity to stay informed and feel empowered.
There are two opportunities to engage:
- The first is in The Neighborhood, where Blue Star Families will host an ongoing Q&A with experts from VA, AARP and military and Veteran support organizations through May 30, 2025. Drop your questions into the conversation, and AARP and Blue Star Families will get you answers. Check in often, as new questions and answers will be added and updated regularly.
- On May 22, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. ET, AARP and Blue Star Families will host a live event featuring experts from VA and leading military support organizations. During this live webinar, experts will answer your questions in real time. Resources and helpful information will also be share online. Join the event.
