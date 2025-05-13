Blue Star Families host online Q&A and live event for Veterans, caregivers

The sharing of any non-VA information does not constitute an endorsement of products and services on the part of VA. Veterans should verify the information with the organization offering.

Many Veterans need assistance at home and out in the community. Caregivers are a critical part of their care.

Join Blue Star Families in The Neighborhood to ask the experts, including staff from VA, AARP and the American Red Cross, and get all of your questions regarding caregiving as part of the ongoing “On Watch” series. Blue Star Families and AARP are joining forces to reach more Veterans, help them access their hard-earned benefits, and connect them with community resources and partners.

Beginning in May, Blue Star Families will collect questions to ensure Veterans and their caregivers have a clear understanding of all VA and its partners have to offer you and your family. This is a valuable opportunity to stay informed and feel empowered.

There are two opportunities to engage: