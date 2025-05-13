Secretary of State Tre Hargett, Sen. John Stevens, Rep. Chris Hurt, and Rep. Brock Martin Present $200,000 Library Construction Grant to Humboldt Public Library

May 12, 2025

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett, State Sen. John Stevens, State Rep. Chris Hurt, and State Rep. Brock Martin have presented a $200,000 Library Construction Grant award through the Tennessee State Library & Archives to Humboldt Public Library.

This grant is the largest award offered through the Library Construction Grant program. Funding will help cover the construction costs of a new 1,800-square-foot Children’s Department, including a new children’s materials section, children’s computers, storage room, and kitchen prep area.

“Humboldt Public Library has been a community pillar for more than 71 years, and this investment will help the library continue fulfilling its mission of effective service to the City of Humboldt and Gibson County,” said Secretary Hargett. “Thanks to Sen. Stevens, Rep. Hurt, and Rep. Martin for their continued advocacy and support on behalf of this library and facilities across Tennessee.”

The award will be part of the total funding for the project of $837,481.

“Our local library has a profound impact on Humboldt and its residents, providing services that fill gaps in our growing community,” said Sen. Stevens. “This award through the Secretary of State’s office and Library & Archives will ensure Humboldt Public Library continues to support our community’s future leaders with unique resources throughout their academic journeys.”

The Humboldt Public Library serves 14,293 Tennesseans, and last year, patrons visited more than 25,000 times.

“We appreciate Secretary Hargett for recognizing that local libraries are a vital resource,” said Rep. Hurt and Rep. Martin in a joint statement. “Congratulations to Humboldt Public Library and our local leaders for securing this hefty investment that will enable the library to better serve Humboldt’s citizens.”

For additional information about grants provided to Tennessee’s public libraries through the State Library & Archives, please click here.

