Jena Kingsley Releases Latest Book, 'Darcy Dates', a laugh-out-loud and unfiltered dating diary based in New York City

Darcy Dates is the perfect balance of comedic, cringey and touching. You will belly laugh, you may tear up, you may want to look away at times.

Jena is the rare author who is as good at storytelling as she is at making her readers squirm from TMI and ache from belly laughs.” — Gary Belsky. New York Times bestselling author

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Critically acclaimed comedian, writer and viral content creator Jena Kingsley will publish her hotly anticipated debut book, "Darcy Dates", on June 3, 2025. Equal parts diary and modern rom com, "Darcy Dates" expands the cult favorite blog of the same name into a full-length narrative that chronicles Darcy's return to the New York City dating scene as a newly single mom — with all the cringe, comedy and candor her fans have come to adore.

Based on the original posts that first went viral when BlackBerrys ruled the world, "Darcy Dates" follows protagonist Darcy, a divorced single mother as she navigates the dating world on New York’s Upper East Side. Darcy encounters people who carry, “more baggage than any bellhop at the Pierre Hotel could handle,” said the author.

Darcy begins to document her dates in the form of a blog, which becomes her diary. “Darcy Dates” provides the reader with hilarious comedy, sometimes cringey, and at times emotionally touching. Kingsley shared, “You will definitely belly laugh, you may tear up, and sometimes you might want to look away. One thing is clear, you will cheer on and support Darcy in her quest for love. As in many cases where a seeker is looking for love, Darcy finds herself in the process.”

Availability

• Publication date: June 3, 2025 · Paperback, hardcover and e-book

• Retailers: Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Bookshop.org and independent bookstores nationwide

• Pre-orders: Live now at Amazon and JenaKingsley.com

About Jena

Jena Kingsley was born and raised in New York City. She attributes everything she knows about comedy to a loving yet dysfunctional family.

Jena has made her mark internationally with her hilarious social experiments on unsuspecting New Yorkers. The media has called her work “Genius” and “Brilliant.” Perez Hilton called her “one bold and funny lady.” She released four viral prank videos in a row (Are You On The List, a Starbucks Prank where she posed as a Starbucks Bouncer, No Selfie Zone, where she set up no selfie zones in NYC subject to fine, Social Media in Real Life where she tries out the things we do on social media on unsuspecting New Yorkers, and Terms & Conditions, where she let people know what they have just blindly agreed to) all garnering major international media attention landing her on CNN, TIME, MTV, ABC, The Today Show, USA Today, AdWeek, Perez Hilton, CBS The Doctors and more. Her work continues to be shared as a teaching tool to law students and marketing students in universities all across the world. TruTV ran her “No Selfie Zone” video on their top funniest videos episode.

In sixth grade she won an award for writing excellence, which of course means nothing now. She is the writer/creator of the popular blog Darcy Dates, and hosted the podcast, Social Studies with Jena Kingsley.

She made her television debut appearance doing stand-up on “Live From Gotham” on AXS TV, which landed her as a regular guest on Sirius XM. Her stand-up appearances include The Stand, Gotham Comedy Club, Levity Live, Carolines Comedy Club, Governors, Stand Up New York and others. She also appeared in The New York Comedy Festival.

Her comedy is dedicated to her father. One of the funniest men she knew. Who told her she was funny. Really funny.

