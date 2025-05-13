AMBER DIGIOVANNI SELECTED AS EMPOWERED WOMAN OF THE YEAR BY IAOTP

Amber DiGiovanni will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amber DiGiovanni, Founder, CEO and the Dog-Ma, Motivational Speaker, Author, Professional Dancer, Executive Chef, Canine Philanthropist, United States Air Force Veteran, former talk radio host, and CEO of The Wonder Dog LLC, was recently selected as Empowered Woman of the Year for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an honor; only a few women are chosen for this distinction based on their years of experience, professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, and contributions to their communities. These women empower others with innovation and compassion to reach their goals while creating change for future generations. Amber DiGiovanni will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP's 2025 Annual Awards Gala. www.iaotp.com /award-galaThe President of IAOTP, Stephanie Cirami, stated, "We are honored to have Amber DiGiovanni as part of the IAOTP family. She provides visionary leadership as a female entrepreneur, and her extraordinary accomplishments prove she will empower women worldwide. We look forward to celebrating all her merits at the Annual Awards Gala and cannot wait to see more amazing things from this woman."With over two decades of experience, Amber DiGiovanni has firmly established herself as a true expert in her field. She is making a remarkable impact in both the culinary and philanthropic worlds through her unique blend of passion, resilience and heartfelt love for dogs. As a celebrated executive chef, author, speaker, and philanthropist, Amber has transformed her life experiences into a powerful mission: to improve the lives of shelter dogs and the people who care for them.Amber DiGiovanni's journey is a testament to strength, determination, and purpose. Her impressive career includes founding several successful ventures, such as DiGiovanni Publishing, Amber & Company Telecookies and Gift Baskets, and holding high-profile roles like Executive Chef at Lake Regional Health System and Executive Chef Project Manager for Compass Community Living Hospitality Group (CCLHG). While her accomplishments in the culinary world are significant, her enduring bond with animals continues to inspire her most meaningful work.Inspired by her beloved rescue dog Simon—who spent three years in a no-kill shelter before finding his forever home—Amber DiGiovanni authored Dining With the Dog-Ma!, a heartfelt and practical guide offering recipes and insights into canine nutrition. Through this book, Amber empowers pet owners to enhance their dogs' health with thoughtful, nourishing meals, all while making canine nutrition fun, approachable, and deeply rewarding.Her current mission is to raise funds supporting Against All Odds Animal ResQ, a dedicated no-kill shelter in Hamilton, Missouri, led by the compassionate Debb "Dog-Lady" Allen. This 501(c)(3) nonprofit has been rescuing animals for over 30 years—including Simon, whose early years were spent in their care. The goal is to help the shelter acquire a newer, safer transport vehicle for the dogs and puppies they tirelessly serve. A portion of the proceeds from every book sale and a share of Amber's speaking fees are donated directly to support this life-saving organization.Throughout her illustrious career, Amber has received many accolades for her accomplishments. This year, she will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas in December for her selection as Empowered Woman of the Year and her recent selection as Top Canine Philanthropist and CEO OF THE Year for 2025. Additionally, Amber DiGiovanni was included in Who's Who in America and Who's Who of Professional Women for 2024–2025, recognizing her outstanding achievements and contributions. She also serves on the Advisory Board for the Women in Leadership Program at Avila University, further demonstrating her commitment to empowering others through her expertise and leadership.Amber DiGiovanni is a passionate philanthropist, motivational speaker, and dedicated advocate for people and animals. She is the founder of The Canine Hero Fund, the first U.S. scholarship program dedicated to supporting search-and-rescue dogs and their handlers—a testament to her commitment to honoring the unique bond between humans and their canine heroes.As a dynamic speaker, Amber captivates audiences with her powerful keynotes. In Become Your Dog's Best Friend: Both in the Kitchen and Beyond the Bowl, she offers practical guidance on canine nutrition, empowering pet owners to improve their dogs' health while deepening their shared emotional connection. In her inspiring talk, Into the Light, Amber opens up about her journey of overcoming childhood trauma, offering hope, healing, and a roadmap to survive and truly thrive.Amber's message of resilience and compassion has resonated widely. She has shared her story and insights on national platforms, with appearances on shows like The Blox and American Pickers and features across major networks, including Fox, NBC, and PBS.Looking back, Amber DiGiovanni attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her partner and dogs. In the future, Amber hopes to continue making the world a better place for both humans and their furry friends, furthering her mission of creating meaningful connections and positive change.For more information please visit: www.diningwithdog-ma.com About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For more information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

