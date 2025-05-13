Former Governor Jay Inslee to Deliver Keynote Address at Environmental Markets Conference (EMC) 2025

Environmental market leaders converge at the Seattle Convention Center for EMC 2025, Former Washington State Governor Jay Inslee keynote speaker 05/14/2025.

We are honored to welcome Governor Inslee to deliver the Keynote at EMC 2025, his dedication to sustainability aligns perfectly with the mission of EMC.” — Michael Hare, President, AEMI

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Environmental Markets Conference (EMC) is honored to announce that former Washington State Governor Jay Inslee will deliver the keynote address for EMC 2025 at the Seattle Convention Center on Wednesday, May 14, 2025; providing attendees with insights from one of the nation’s leading voices on climate policy, clean energy, and sustainable economic development.Governor Inslee, who served Washington State from 2013 to 2025, has been widely recognized for his leadership in environmental advocacy, including his work in the U.S. House of Representatives (1999–2012) on climate policy and technology-driven economic growth. His book, Apollo’s Fire: Igniting America’s Clean Energy Economy, has served as a foundational text for forward-looking economic strategies centered on sustainability.In 2025, Inslee received the prestigious TIME Earth Award, acknowledging his remarkable contributions to sustainability and environmental policy. His keynote address at EMC, sponsored by the Port of Seattle , will explore the vital role of innovation and leadership in advancing environmental markets , offering thought-provoking insights into the future of climate policy, clean energy advancements, and economic sustainability."We are honored to welcome Governor Inslee to EMC 2025,” said Michael Hare, president of the Alliance for Environmental Markets and Investments, the host of the EMC. "His dedication to sustainability and clean energy innovation aligns perfectly with the mission of EMC, making his keynote one of the most anticipated highlights of this year’s event."About EMCSince 1997, the Environmental Markets Conference has been known as “the must-attend event” for those involved in protecting, mitigating, and restoring our natural resource assets, including fish, wildlife, species, water, wetlands, streams, water quality and quantity, carbon, biodiversity, and related environmental markets.For more information about EMC 2025 and to register for the event, visit environmentalmarketsconference.com ### Media ContactCarlene BahlerAlliance for Environmental Markets and Investments703-338-6636—###—

