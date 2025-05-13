Video, Audio, Photos & Rush Transcript: Governor Hochul Delivers Remarks at Memorial Service of Van Robinson

Earlier today, Governor Kathy Hochul delivered remarks at the memorial service of Van Robinson. Van Bernard Robinson passed away at the age of 87 on Saturday, May 3, 2025, at Upstate University Hospital, leaving a legacy of public service, civil rights activism, and community transformation. Moving to Syracuse in 1968, he began his career in public service as a volunteer on local campaigns and quickly became a respected voice in city affairs, notably championing the call to "tear down Interstate 81" and heal divisions in the city. Robinson was deeply committed to civil rights, serving as one of the founding members and president of the Syracuse Onondaga County NAACP, remaining active on its executive board.

VIDEO: The event is available to stream on YouTube here and TV quality video is available here (h.264, mp4).

AUDIO: The Governor's remarks are available in audio form here.

PHOTOS: The Governor's Flickr page will post photos of the event here.

A rush transcript of the Governor's remarks is available below:

Thank you Bishop, and I want to thank all of you for sharing in this celebration. A couple of notes before I get started – I was listening to our council president from Laurel, Maryland – our singer. She was a little concerned about me leaving the budget process unfinished. I said, “Don’t worry about rushing. Nobody really cares, just do something good.” That's all. That's my advice from someone who knows a little bit about budgets.

And I also was thinking about the fact that, as I was coming in today, I was stuck in bumper to bumper traffic on the I-81. I said, “Come on Van, this is because of you. I’m trying to get to your funeral. Clear out the traffic.” We finally got here – out of the madness. Little pain, little pleasure.

It is so extraordinary to be here and it is a loss for all of us to lose two civil rights leaders in such a span of a short time. Many of us gathered to send off our beloved – I was going to say sister, but she called all of us her children. This is our mama, Momma Dukes. You think about the force of nature we had with Hazel had all across the state and the influence Van had here in Syracuse, Central New York, and all over.

These are powerful people who use their life voices and their life's experiences to do nothing but make their communities in our state better, and they use that power. That sense of responsibility that God calls all of us to do it. So you answer in the profound way that they have. But I also know that the next generation is ready to pick up the torch.

We are blessed to have L. Joy Williams here. L. Joy Williams – who is now the next leader of the NAACP with us here today. I want to welcome her. L. Joy, thank you. As the song goes, we will all be on the battlefield with you shoulder to shoulder because there's nothing we like more than a good fight. And these times call for a fight.

And that's exactly what Van and Hazel would expect us to do as we see the onslaught of attacks coming out of our nation's capital and our people. The most vulnerable, the ones who look to us, the assault on civil rights, DEI programs, opportunities to lift people out of their circumstances that people like Van and Hazel fought their whole lives for. Now they are trying to wipe it away. We will stand on that battlefield and fight to carry on their legacy and work. It cannot be in vain.

That is what he left to all of us. And that partnership he had with Linda, my God. Behind every successful man, is a woman. I think next to a successful woman, is a good man. Do not underestimate this woman as they shared the responsibility of the NAACP and her support for Van’s public life and she was always there for them with such love. 60 years. Tomorrow is their 60th wedding anniversary. That in itself is a great blessing. I’m trying to catch up, I’m at 41 years.

But I also have been blessed by God with a soulmate who understands our purpose in life. And the two of you worked so closely together, and I know you have the sledgehammer that is going to be used to finish off the dreaded I-81. But to the Syracuse University student decades ago, I didn't understand why there was a highway literally cutting the artery of the city, and I saw the same in Buffalo and in the Bronx, where people back in the fifties and sixties didn't give a damn. Sorry, I’m in a church. It’s all good – if I’ve got permission, I’m just getting warmed up. I’ve got a lot to say – I will stop there.

You know, they didn't care about the black communities, right? There wasn't political clout. There were no Vans and there was no head of the city council to say no. Nobody cared. Nobody asked for their opinion. It didn’t happen in Buffalo and it didn’t happen here.

And we are called upon by one man who asked the most profound question. One simple word in life: “Why?” Why must this continue? I saw it as a student, I saw it my whole life, but someone stood up and said, “Why does it have to be this way?” And as a result of that, all the years of hard work. When I first became governor, I said, “What's going on with that I-81? Why isn’t it moving ahead?” We got it back and jump started again and I will make sure that it happens.

In so doing, we will get that done. My pledge here today, is not just to carry on the work of Van and Linda, but also to leave a lasting reminder of the man who cared so deeply about this community. So I'm announcing that I'm going to work to have Almond Street, Business Loop 81 – soon to be renamed, let's work together: Van Robinson Way.

And I don’t want Van Robinson Street or Overpass. I wanted to say Van Robinson Way because what is the Van Robinson Way? It is to question. It is to dream big. It is to never give up and be unrelenting and be successful. That is the Van Robinson way and we’ll see that forever more. God Bless all of you and may he rest in peace. Thank you.