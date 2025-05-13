Watson Land Company and Sharefest Join Forces to Beautify Carson Park

Watson Land Company Volunteers Transform Carson Park

A Day of Service Reflects Commitment to Community and Collaboration

SAN PEDRO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a powerful display of corporate citizenship and community care, Watson Land Company is partnering with Sharefest Community Development to sponsor a comprehensive beautification project at Carson Park on Friday, April 25, 2025.Just minutes from Watson’s corporate headquarters, Carson Park is a beloved gathering place for local families and a hub for sports, community events, and cultural celebrations. As part of Watson Land Company’s enduring tradition of giving back to the communities in which it operates, a team of Watson employees will roll up their sleeves and get to work alongside Watson leadership, volunteers, and City staff to give the park a thoughtful refresh.This Day of Service will include a range of beautification projects across the park’s most used areas including installing colorful flowering plants and trees, adding fresh mulch, and cleaning and clearing existing landscaping at the park’s playground, amphitheater, and meditation pavilion.“We believe in investing in the wellbeing of the communities where we work and live,” said Jeff Jennison, President and CEO of Watson Land Company. “Carson Park isn’t just a space—it’s a cornerstone of connection, joy, and remembrance for the families of Carson. We’re proud to contribute to its beauty and longevity in partnership with Sharefest.”Watson Land Company’s support of this project is just the latest chapter in a long and meaningful partnership with Sharefest—one that began nearly two decades ago right here in the South Bay. In 2007, following a tragic act of violence in Harbor Gateway, Sharefest joined a community task force focused on creating safe, constructive opportunities for youth. Recognizing the urgent need for positive programming, Sharefest quickly mobilized a free summer camp at Cal State Dominguez Hills, powered entirely by volunteers.To scale the program and meet demand, Sharefest’s Executive Director Chad Mayer turned to local businesses—and found a receptive and generous partner in Watson Land Company. “Watson was the first corporate partner to invest in our vision,” recalls Mayer. “They saw the work we were doing and immediately asked, ‘How can we help?’ That first investment helped lay the foundation for the organization we are today.”Now operating with an annual budget of $2.6 million and serving youth across 19 continuation high schools, Sharefest provides vital support to students on the verge of falling through the cracks of the educational system. Through career development, mentorship, and wraparound services, Sharefest equips these students with the tools they need for long-term success. And it all started with the seed investment from Watson Land Company.“This work is deeply personal for us,” said Mayer. “Many of our team members grew up in Carson and have cherished memories of this park. Being able to give back alongside the company that first believed in us—it’s a full-circle moment.”This project reaffirms both Watson Land Company’s and Sharefest’s shared commitment to community, legacy, and transformation—reminding all involved of the power of collaboration to build a brighter future.For more information about Watson Land Company or Sharefest Community Development, visit www.watsonlandcompany.com or www.sharefestinc.org

Watson Land Company & Sharefest Beautify Carson Park

