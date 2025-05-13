Weekapaug Inn Partners with The Birdsong Project to Bring Nature-Inspired Music to Every Guest Suite

The Birdsong Project at Weekapaug Inn Weekapaug Inn Weekapaug Inn Fenway Suite Evening at Weekapaug Inn

This collaboration not only elevates the guest experience but also aligns perfectly with our mission to celebrate and preserve the stunning environment that surrounds us” — Daniel Abrashoff, General Manager of Weekapaug Inn.

WEEKAPAUG, RI, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Weekapaug Inn, a timeless Relais & Chateaux and Forbes Five Star Hotel, New England-style inn set in the peaceful Weekapaug community perched on the idyllic Quonochontaug Pond with sweeping views of the Atlantic beyond, is proud to announce a new partnership with The Birdsong Project , a celebrated initiative that brings together acclaimed musicians, poets, and artists to honor birdsong and nature. As part of this collaboration, Weekapaug Inn will now feature custom record players and curated vinyl LPs from The Birdsong Project in each of its guest suites.Guests will be invited to immerse themselves in the soothing sounds of nature and music through exclusive Birdsong Project recordings, blending field recordings of birds with compositions from world-renowned artists. This unique offering enhances the Inn’s commitment to creating a restorative experience rooted in the natural beauty of coastal Rhode Island.“We are thrilled to partner with The Birdsong Project and bring their beautiful and meaningful work directly to our guests,” said Daniel Abrashoff, General Manager of Weekapaug Inn. “This collaboration not only elevates the guest experience but also aligns perfectly with our mission to celebrate and preserve the stunning environment that surrounds us.”The Birdsong Project is a one-of-a-kind creative endeavor founded to support the National Audubon Society’s mission to protect birds and their habitats. The project features contributions from artists such as Yo-Yo Ma, Beck, Nick Cave, and many others, and serves as a gentle reminder of the role nature plays in wellness and inspiration.The in-room record players and LPs will be available in the Carriage House suites, newly renovated Fenway Suites and Signature Suites, which are all named after birds, starting in April, inviting guests to relax to the sounds of nature and artistry during their stay.Originally built in 1899, the charming Weekapaug Inn has welcomed guests ever since to its bucolic landscape where a shimmering sun rises over Quonochontaug Pond, Adirondack chairs grace the great lawn, and a verdant chef’s garden provides the Inn’s kitchen and bar with the freshest of ingredients. 33 guest rooms, including four Signature Suites, range from 250 to 2,000 square feet. Each is distinctive in décor, and equipped with the finest amenities, as well as a mix of original Inn furnishings and up-to-date pieces.Breakfast, lunch, and dinner are enjoyed in the casually elegant Restaurant where the culinary team works closely with local growers, farmers, and fishmongers, while developing their seasonal take on New England coastal cuisine. The dining room is cozy, with views of the pond and the lawn, and adjacent The Garden Room bar is the spot for casual bistro-style dining. In warmer months, al fresco dining is offered on The Deck and around the pool, and beach snacks, sandwiches and pizza are served at the Bathhouse. S’mores are presented every night in any season (weather permitting).For more information about Birdsong Project, visit thebirdsongproject.com and for more information about Weekapaug Inn and to make a reservation, visit weekapauginn.com. Follow Weekapaug Inn at @WeekapaugInn on Instagram, Facebook and X.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.