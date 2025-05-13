Arrow Real Estate Advisors Announces Expansion of Team with Addition of Joseph Kean and Andrew Rosenberg

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arrow Real Estate Advisors, a premier real estate finance advisory firm, is proud to announce that they have expanded their team with the addition of Joseph Kean and Andrew Rosenberg. The addition of these two members strengthens the depth of the Arrow team and enhances their ability to support clients throughout every phase of a transaction.

Morris Betesh, Founder and Managing Partner of Arrow Real Estate Advisors shared, “We are thrilled to welcome Andrew and Joseph to the team and look forward to leveraging their dynamic work to deliver strategic business plans that maximize value for all our clients across asset classes. The addition of two more members to our team underscores Arrow’s commitment to growing and deepens our commitment to providing exceptional services throughout every stage of a transaction.”

Joseph Kean supports the sourcing, structuring, and underwriting of commercial real estate financing transactions nationwide for a variety of asset classes, including multifamily, office, industrial and retail. Prior to joining Arrow Real Estate Advisors, Joseph was at Hill Property Partners. There he supported their team on multifamily acquisition and alternative investments, developing his in depth knowledge of the commercial real estate and finance industry. Joseph graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a Bachelor of Arts in Urban Studies and Real Estate Development.

Andrew Rosenberg is responsible for the underwriting and placement of loans across a broad range of property types and asset classes. Prior to joining Arrow Real Estate Advisors, Andrew worked at C Street Advisory Group. Andrew graduated from the University of Michigan with a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics and a minor in Entrepreneurship.

About Arrow Real Estate Advisors

Arrow Real Estate Advisors, founded in 2024 by industry veteran Morris Betesh, is a leading real estate finance advisory firm that partners with the nation's top developers. The firm delivers comprehensive, customized financial solutions, specializing in permanent financing, construction financing, debt structuring, and raising joint venture equity. Operating across all asset classes—including luxury residential, commercial office, hotels, retail, and industrial warehouses—Arrow Real Estate Advisors is dedicated to exceeding client expectations and achieving exceptional results. With a dynamic team of some of the most driven, innovative, and sharpest professionals in the industry, the firm consistently provides creative solutions and leverages its expansive network of financial partners. Headquartered in New York City, Arrow Real Estate Advisors operates nationwide, setting new standards in real estate finance. For more information about Arrow Real Estate Advisors and its services, please visit https://www.arrowrea.com.

