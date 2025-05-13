Zeen® Revolutionizes Mobility Issues for Veterans: New Tech Empowers Disabled Vets to Sit, Stand, Walk, and Coast

Multi-Purpose Device Bridges the Gap Between Walkers and Wheelchairs with 1,500+ Units Sold and Growing

WEST CHESTER, PA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zeen®, by Exokinetics, is a groundbreaking mobility device redefining how veterans with physical challenges move through the world. Named one of the Best Inventions of 2023, Zeen delivers life-changing technology that restores independence, confidence, and dignity.

Developed by Hall of Fame inventor and Oscar winner Garrett Brown—best known for the Steadicam®—Zeen offers a transformative alternative to traditional walkers and wheelchairs. It enables users to safely transition between sitting, standing, walking, and coasting, all while minimizing the risk of falls. Unlike powered mobility aids, Zeen operates entirely without motors or batteries, allowing for natural, self-propelled movement. The device also folds compactly to fit in a car and is easy to gate-check for air travel.

“I created Zeen to help individuals safely reclaim their independence, mobility, and quality of life,” said Garrett Brown, creator of Steadicam® and co-Founder of Exokinetics. “Zeen was designed with both function and freedom in mind. It allows users to go from sitting to standing using a proprietary technology to lift 75% of one’s body weight, so they can walk and engage at eye-level with their surroundings—something traditional devices can’t offer. Providing support from behind the user, everyday tasks like dinner prep on a kitchen counter, cooking on a stove top, reaching into a refrigerator or high cabinet are now possible using a Zeen."

Zeen has proven especially valuable for veterans weighing up to 250 lbs. who face strength, balance, or endurance challenges due to age, chronic conditions (such as Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, cerebral palsy, or ataxia), or injury recovery (such as stroke, TBI, or surgery).

According to Julie Kiselica, Director of VA Programs at Exokinetics and Army veteran, “by providing stable, supported movement and effortless transitions between sitting and standing, Zeen helps veterans confidently maintain or regain their independence and stay physically active. The device’s innovative structure keeps the person’s center of mass over the unit, which virtually eliminates the chance of falling.” Kiselica also added, “the Zeen promotes weight-bearing on one’s legs and walking with an upright posture; critical for overall health, including cardiovascular function, muscle tone, digestion, and psychological well-being.”

“Looking ahead, the Zeen team is committed to expanding awareness and supporting as many veterans as possible living with mobility challenges,” said Rick Sherak, CEO of Exokinetics and Air Force veteran. “As the device continues to gain traction in the disability market, the team plans to expand its capabilities with innovative accessories, ensuring Zeen meets the evolving needs of its diverse customer base.” To learn more or attend a live demo webinar, visit www.GoZeen.com or call 833-367-9336. Zeen representatives are happy to speak with you or your healthcare provider to determine if Zeen is right for you.

About Exokinetics

Exokinetics is a veteran led, mobility technology company dedicated to helping restore full range of movement, independence, and a healthier active lifestyle for those who struggle with diminished mobility due to chronic disease, age, or injury. Developed and manufactured internally, the Zeen® is a state-of-the-art mobility device that raises the user from a seated position to full standing for eye-level engagement, easy walking, and hands-free access without the fear of falling. Filling the gap between a wheelchair and a walker, Zeen is the perfect solution for those wanting more autonomous mobility freedom in their daily lives.

