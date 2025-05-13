KennCo Announces New Partnership with Carzone Aimed at Educating Young Drivers

kennco and carzone

DUBLIN, DUBLIN, IRELAND, May 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- KennCo Announces New Partnership with Carzone Aimed at Educating Young DriversKennCo Insurance is proud to announce a new partnership with Carzone.ie for 2025. The partnership will see KennCo take over the Learner Hub section of Ireland’s most popular car sales platform to provide young drivers with practical guidance and information to help them start their driving journey confidently.As part of this collaboration, KennCo will take over Carzone’s Learner Hub to provide advice and insights to young and new drivers. Starting in May 2025, KennCo will be publishing content aimed at educating young and learner drivers on the topics of road safety awareness, understanding car insurance and buying their first car – as well as offering practical tips on passing the Irish driving test and safe driving habits.John Kennedy, Owner of KennCo Insurance, said, “We’re excited to partner with Carzone to offer practical, accessible advice for young drivers. Safe driving comes with experience and knowledge. Many young and learner drivers who are just starting out driving might not know what to look for when buying their first car or their first insurance policy. So, it’s important they have the right information available to become safe and responsible drivers. Our partnership with Carzone will give them the tools they need to make informed decisions and stay safe on the road.”KennCo Insurance is committed to supporting young drivers at every stage of their journey, and our partnership with Carzone is an important step in helping young drivers get the resources they need to make informed choices, and take to the road safely with knowledge and confidence.About Carzone: Carzone.ie is Ireland’s leading online car marketplace, offering a wide range of new and used cars, as well as expert advice and resources for buying, selling and owning a car. The Learner Hub is a dedicated space for young and learner drivers, offering guidance and tips to make the driving experience safer and more informed.About KennCo Insurance: KennCo Insurance is a 100% Irish-owned company that has been offering car insurance, van, travel, and home insurance policies for over 20 years. The company is committed to delivering high-quality customer service and affordable insurance options that support road safety and young drivers. Get a Young Driver Car Insurance quote today at Kennco.ieKennCo Underwriting Ltd T/A KennCo Insurance is regulated by The Central Bank of Ireland.

