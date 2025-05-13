City Partners with Three Community-based Organizations to Provide Accurate, Culturally Relevant Translations

New initiative will ensure Boston residents can better access city services while strengthening language equity and access for all

BOSTON — The City of Boston’s Office of Language and Communications Access (LCA) today announced the selection of three community-based organizations - Immigrant Family Services Institute (IFSI), Vietnamese American Civic Association (VACA), Asian American Civic Association (AACA) - to lead cultural sensitivity translation and translation review services in key languages for city services used throughout the city. This initiative marks a major step forward for City departments in producing accurate materials for residents that are also culturally sensitive and appropriate.

"Accurate and culturally responsive translations ensure that every Boston resident can rely on City resources with confidence,” said Mariangelis Solis Cervera, Chief of Equity and Inclusion. “By working with trusted community partners, we’re making sure that essential information is clear and accessible—information they can depend on.”

These contracts will strengthen the City’s commitment to language equity by working closely with trusted, local partners who understand the cultural and linguistic nuances of our diverse communities. This effort ensures Boston residents will receive vital information in a way that feels authentic, respectful, and clear.

“We believe that quality communication goes beyond translation—it requires a deep understanding of cultural context and community needs,” said Jeniffer Vivar Wong, Director of Office of Language and Communications Access. “By partnering with community-based organizations, we are elevating our approach to language access, ensuring that every translated document is not only accurate but also truly reflective of the diverse communities we serve.”

The three selected community-based organizations have been awarded contracts to provide language support and quality assurance for the following languages:

Haitian Creole

Vietnamese

Traditional Chinese

Simplified Chinese

“For years, IFSI has been a trusted partner in providing culturally-aware translation services to the Boston community, and we're honored to continue that work alongside the City of Boston,” said Dr. Geralde Gabeau. Executive Director of Immigrant Family Services Institute (IFSI). “It’s a privilege to give back to a city that has long championed our mission to support and uplift new residents.”

"We are honored to partner with the City in advancing equitable language access,” said Kamran Anjum, Associate Director, Vietnamese American Civic Association (VACA). “Culturally rooted, community-led translation ensures every resident receives information that is not only accurate, but also respectful and empowering.”

“Culturally grounded, community-led translation is key to ensuring all residents feel seen, respected, and informed,” said Mary Chin, Executive Director of Asian American Civic Association (AACA). “We're honored to support the City's commitment to language access and equity across Boston.”

The onboarding process began last month and included orientation meetings for each community based organization, resource-sharing, to promote consistency and excellence across all translated materials. This effort builds on Mayor Michelle Wu’s vision of making Boston a home for everyone where language is not a barrier to residents ability to access City services, programs, and opportunities. For more information about the City’s language access initiatives, please visit us at boston.gov/lca.

###

