Introducing HAI-as-a-Service: On-Demand Expertise for Archives, Information Management & Historical Research

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- History Associates Incorporated (HAI) is proud to announce the official launch of HAI-as-a-Service, a fit-for-purpose solution designed to provide organizations with seamless access to expert archivists, historians, and collections managers, without the burden of long-term overhead.The agile staffing model allows corporations, institutions, associations, and government agencies at all levels to integrate HAI's deep subject-matter expertise into their teams through a flexible, retainer-based consultative approach. By embedding top-tier professionals within an organization's workflow, HAI-as-a-Service ensures strategic oversight, efficient project execution, and invaluable historical insights tailored to specific needs. HAI-as-a-Service empowers organizations to move faster, adapt readily to evolving needs, and scale expertise on demand, without the overhead of traditional staffing.Beth Maser, President & CEO of History Associates Incorporated (HAI), emphasized the transformative impact of HAI-as-a-Service: "With HAI-as-a-Service, we're redefining how organizations access information and archival experts," said Maser. "Whether our clients need short-term staffing support, archival strategy guidance, or research-driven content development, we provide dynamic solutions to keep initiatives moving forward."How HAI-as-a-Service Supports Organizations:1. Tailored Research & Archival Support2. Archival Strategy & Digitization Recommendations3. Development of Corporate Histories, Content & Timelines4. Quick-Turn Research for Campaigns, Speeches & Marketing Materials5. On-Demand Historical Insights & Consulting6. Comprehensive Archival Management Support7. Program & Project Management Expertise8. Taxonomy & Metadata Consulting9. Recruiting & Placement Services10. Supplemental Expert Staffing & ResourcesOrganizations can define a monthly retainer with HAI, ensuring consistent and scalable support for long-term projects such as corporate anniversaries, storytelling initiatives, archival preservation, and digital transformation efforts.If you are unsure how HAI-as-a-Service could benefit your team, clients can experience the value of HAI's expert resources through a trial block of services, allowing the opportunity to explore how embedded research professionals enhance efficiency and impact.To learn more about HAI-as-a-Service, visit https://www.historyassociates.com/hai-as-a-service/

