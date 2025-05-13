F&G Commission meeting May 21-22 in Idaho Falls

The Idaho Fish and Game Commission will meet May 21 and 22 at Fish and Game’s Upper Snake Region office at 4279 Commerce Circle in Idaho Falls. A public hearing will begin on May 21 at 7 p.m. MDT at the same location. Those wishing to speak to the Commission during the public hearing will have a three-minute time limit, with additional comments accepted in writing. People can address the commission on any topic pertaining to Fish and Game matters.

The business meeting will resume at 8 a.m. MDT on May 22 at the same location. Public comments are not accepted during the business meeting, but it is open to the public and available via Zoom.

Some agenda action items include:

The Commission is scheduled to make a final decision on the Non-Resident Tag Draw Framework and Tag Issuance.

The Commission is scheduled to make a final decision on 2026 Shooting Range Grant Funding recommendations.

The Commission is scheduled to make a final decision on the Draft Mountain Goat Management Plan release for public input.

See the full agenda and details for action items.

Video Conference Information

Live stream via Zoom

Call-in number: 253-215-8782

Webinar ID: 912 8782 3590

Individuals with disabilities may request meeting accommodations by contacting the Idaho Department of Fish and Game director's office at 208-334-5159 or through the Idaho Relay Service at 1-800-377-2529 (TDD).