Houzeo Strengthens Its Hold on Illinois' Market with New Buyer Platform

17,000+ Homes for Sale in Chicago, IL

Home buyers across the Prairie State can now find their dream home on Houzeo, schedule a tour, and submit offers.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, America’s #1 home selling website and app, is now launching its buyer platform and mobile app.Houzeo’s new Real Estate Super App offers a collection of cutting-edge tools designed to cater to the modern homebuyer. From browsing to closing, the new Houzeo mobile app provides a seamless, efficient, and personalized experience every step of the way.1. Houzeo’s Extensive Home Database: Houzeo provides access to over 1.5 million listings, including around 65,000 homes for sale in Illinois . The database matches the scale of Zillow and Redfin. Each listing comes with high-quality photos, detailed pricing, floor plans, property history, and local neighborhood info.2. IntelliSearch: Houzeo’s IntelliSearch algorithm simplifies property searches for Illinois buyers. Whether you’re looking for new construction homes for sale in Chicago or tiny townhouses under $300k in Rockford, this smart search function helps you find properties that match your preferences instantly, saving time and effort.3. Intuitive Map Filters: Houzeo’s map filters enable homebuyers in Illinois to refine searches to find the most desirable homes in a neighborhood. With a tap on the map, buyers can view homes with price reductions, nearby open houses, new builds, or homes with $0 HOA in real time.4. Book a Home Tour: Buyers can easily schedule a tour at a time that works for them with just a few clicks.5. Save Favorite Homes: Home shoppers in Illinois may explore houses in various neighborhoods like Arlington Heights, Springfield, or Oak Park. Using Houzeo’s Favorites feature, buyers can track and revisit listings of interest. It’s perfect for partners or co-buyers who are reviewing homes together.6. Contact Agent: Houzeo’s “Contact Agent” feature makes it easy for Illinois buyers to contact listing agents. Whether you’re enquiring about old Naperville homes for sale or submitting an offer on a new condo in Aurora, you can communicate directly with agents. Get answers, updates, and make offers with a few clicks.And you can do this on the web, via the Houzeo website, or via the Houzeo mobile app!Houzeo is on a mission to create a one-stop shop for residential real estate. It has launched 9 different tools for home sellers and is now just getting ready to cater to home buyers. By providing simple discovery and transaction tools, Houzeo aims to simplify buying and selling homes in the US. If it’s related to your house, Houzeo has you covered.Download the Houzeo mobile app on the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store for free.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.