Forsyth, GA (May 13, 2025) – Today, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation hosted a special ceremony at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center to recognize and remember the unidentified remains of individuals entrusted to the agency's care. The event marked the official dedication of the GBI’s new mausoleum, a space designed to provide a respectful and dignified resting place for those whose identities remain unknown.

The ceremony brought together GBI staff and forensic specialists to recognize the lives represented by the remains and to reaffirm the agency’s commitment to seeking answers for families still searching for their loved ones.

"Our mission is rooted in bringing justice, answers, and closure," said GBI Director Chris Hosey. "Even when names are not yet known, each person deserves to be treated with dignity, honor, and respect. This mausoleum ensures that these individuals are cared for in a manner befitting that belief."

Prior to the construction of the mausoleum, while unidentified remains were always handled with care and respect, they were stored in less permanent facilities. The new structure provides a long-term resting place where remains can be preserved with care while investigations continue, with the ultimate goal of reuniting the remains of each unidentified person with their loved ones.

The GBI’s ongoing efforts to identify these individuals include advancements in forensic science, partnerships with national databases, and collaboration with law enforcement agencies across Georgia and beyond.

For more information about the GBI and its work to identify missing persons, please visit gbi.georgia.gov.