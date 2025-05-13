Maryland State Police Identify Victim, Continue Investigation Into Fatal Garrett County Crash

May 13, 2025

(Grantsville, MD) – Maryland State Police have identified the 19-year-old victim of a fatal crash on Saturday evening in Garrett County.

The victim is identified as Nihaal Babu Grandhi, 19, of Ashburn, Virginia. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency medical services. Grandhi was a front-seat passenger in a 2005 Honda Accord involved in the crash.

On May 10, 2025, at approximately 7:10 p.m., troopers from the McHenry Barrack responded to a two-vehicle crash on eastbound Interstate 68 near Mile Marker 13 in Grantsville, Maryland. According to a preliminary investigation, the Honda, driven by George Nikhil Painumkal, 19, of Waterford, Virginia, rear-ended a tractor-trailer while both vehicles were traveling east on I-68.

Painumkal and another passenger, Aneesh Nagireddi, 18, of Ashburn, Virginia, were transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital for treatment of injuries. Painumkal was flown by Maryland State Police Aviation Command, and Nagireddi was taken by ambulance. The driver of the tractor-trailer, Eric Rowe, 70, of Ontario, Canada, reported no injuries.

The Maryland State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division is conducting a post-crash inspection of the tractor-trailer. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration assisted with road closures. The Friendsville Volunteer Fire Department, the Grantsville Volunteer Fire Department, and the Northern Garrett County Rescue Squad also assisted.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation. Investigators do not suspect alcohol was a contributing factor. Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation and consultation with the Office of the State’s Attorney in Garrett County.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov