Western Cape Government on 2025 Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS)

The Western Cape Government is encouraged by the latest Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) data, which shows that the province still has the lowest unemployment rate in South Africa at 19.6% in Quarter 1 of 2025.

“In this province, you are more likely to get a job. More people have a chance of getting a job here than anywhere in South Africa,” emphasised Premier Alan Winde in response to the latest QLFS data.

For the third consecutive quarter, the Western Cape’s official unemployment rate is below 20% - the only province in South Africa to do so. The province once again leads in all four major metrics that track the country’s jobs data.

The Western Cape has also seen improvements to the Expanded Unemployment Rate (24.7%), Absorption Rate (56.0%) and its Labour Force Participation Rate (69.6%).

In Quarter 1 of 2025, the Western Cape also recorded the largest increase in employment. The Western Cape created 121,000 jobs year-on-year, the most of any province. This is 4 times greater than the second highest province, Gauteng, which created 30 000 jobs. On a yearly basis, South Africa as a whole only gained 43 000 jobs.

Over the past ten years, the unemployment rate in the Western Cape has consistently remained below the country’s national average,

These latest numbers are once again a clear indication that the Western Cape Government’s approach to growing the province's economy is working.

“For yet another quarter, the Western Cape has managed to keep its unemployment rate below 20%. This provides the strongest proof yet that our renewed efforts to grow the economy and create jobs are having the desired effect. Unfortunately, unemployment remains a stubborn issue. We will, however, not let up in implementing our economic growth strategies to keep driving down unemployment in our province. There is still much more work to do,” stressed Premier Alan Winde.

The Premier added, “Every job we help create adds value to our economy and restores dignity to our residents. Every job represents the hard work we all put in every day to make a difference in our province.”

These latest statistics are especially encouraging given the economic uncertainty in the global environment.

“It is immensely gratifying to see our renewed focus on employment paying off. We now see the Western Cape pulling further ahead in ensuring our residents have the jobs they need to improve their lives – even as the nation struggles to navigate a turbulent internal and external economic environment,” Premier Winde noted.

Western Cape Minister of Agriculture, Economic Development and Tourism, Ivan Meyer, said, “The Western Cape’s Quarter 1 unemployment rate is one of the province's lowest Q1 unemployment rates since 2009. The number of ‘not economically active individuals’ in the province has decreased by 42,000, suggesting that people are re-entering the labour force (either finding employment or actively seeking it). This is all positive and augurs well for the Western Cape Government's goal to grow the economy to R 1 trillion by 2035, creating thousands of jobs.”

At the same time, the Western Cape Government welcomes the recent announcement by the Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Parks Tau, to relax regulations around competition in South Africa’s ports and rail sector. This move is a much-needed step in the right direction towards returning these vital economic hubs to efficiency.

The Premier stated, “Initiatives such as the provincial government’s Growth for Jobs plan and Operation Vulindlela, are aimed at attracting more private sector participation. It is encouraging to see these kinds of policies increasingly being adopted by national government. As these reforms begin to take effect, we look forward to taking advantage of a healthier national economy to further push down our unemployment rate.”

