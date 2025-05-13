Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa provides status update on electricity generation performance, 14 May

Members of the media are invited to attend a media briefing where the Minister of Electricity and Energy, Dr. Kgosientsho Ramokgopa will provide a comprehensive update on the status of South Africa’s electricity generation performance.

This media briefing follows Eskom’s announced implementation of Stage 2 loadshedding during evening peak periods from today, 13 May 2025, at 16:00 to manage limited generation capacity and ensure a stable supply during working days.

This decision follows the delayed return of generation units totalling 3,120 MW and an additional loss of 1,385 MW in the past 24 hours due to unplanned breakdowns.

The delays in returning several units from planned maintenance, coupled with an unplanned capacity loss exceeding 13,000 MW—which aligns with the risk scenarios shared in the Winter 2025 Outlook—have necessitated this action.

Details are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 14 May 2025

Time: 08:30 (Setup from 07:30)

Venue: GCIS, Tshedimosetso House, Corner Francis Baard and Festival Streets, Hatfield

For media enquires:

Tsakane Khambane, Spokesperson, Ministry of Electricity and Energy

Phone: 082 084 5566

Email: Tsakane.Khambane@dmre.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates