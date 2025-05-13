Minister Dean Macpherson attends Agricultural Exhibition Nampo in Bothaville, Free State, 1 May

The Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, will on Thursday, 15 May 2025, attend one of the largest agricultural exhibitions under private ownership in the southern hemisphere—NAMPO—in Bothaville, Free State.

During his visit, he will meet with key role-players in the grain and agricultural sectors, including AgriSA and Grain SA, and will also participate in a panel discussion on the implications of the Expropriation Bill, alongside other sector stakeholders.

Members of the media are invited to attend the panel discussion as follows:

Date: Thursday, 15 May 2025

Time: 11:00

Venue: Nation in Conversation Stand, NAMPO Park, Bothaville

Google Maps Link: https://maps.app.goo.gl/vStzRgwydgjuk5MG7

Enquiries

James de Villiers

Spokesperson to the Minister

E-mail: james.devilliers@dpw.gov.za

Cell: 082 766 0276

